Woman 'crushed by fallen tree' as Storm Henk pummels UK amid 100mph winds and 'danger to life' warning

York (main) after the River Ouse burst its banks after Storm Henk battered Britain. Picture: Alamy, Getty, LBC

By Jenny Medlicott and Jasmine Moody

A woman has been crushed by a fallen tree as Britain is pummelled by Storm Henk.

She was hit by the tree and trapped underneath it just after 3pm on Station Approach, Orpington, on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the scene to free her and she was later rushed to hospital.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 15:14hrs on Tuesday, 2 January to reports that a woman had been struck by a tree in Station Approach, Orpington. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

"The woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Her family has been informed."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today at 3.21pm to reports of an incident in Station Approach, Orpington. We sent resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and London’s air ambulance. We treated a woman before taking her to hospital.”

Forecasters issued a 'Danger to life' warning on Tuesday as Storm Henk battered Britain bringing torrential showers and blisteringly strong gales.

The storm, which was dramatically named by meteorologists just one hour before it hit at 10am on Tuesday morning, will bring "very wild outdoor conditions" until 8pm, forecasters warned.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned of a "potential risk to life and property" in the capital as thousands of office workers endured a miserable return to the office following the Christmas break.

Forecaster Jim Dale has called the storm a "threat to life" and has advised the public to take the amber weather warning seriously.

In Sutton, video captured the moment scaffolding collapsed after being battered by Storm Henk's winds.

The area has since been cordoned off.

Sutton scaffolding collapses in Storm Henk

Another scaffolding structure has since fallen, but in Greenwich.

Meanwhile, around 1,000 people were even forced to abandon their caravans in the Billing Aquadrome in Northampton due to the torrid conditions.

Linda Page, who had been holidaying in the camp, said: "It is terrible, the flood warning siren reminds me of the noise of the air raid sirens in World War II."

There are currently 177 flood warnings as Storm Henk continues to batter parts of the country.

The River Ouse in York burst its banks due to the recent rainfall brought in by Storm Henk.

Train lines and roads are blocked due to the flooding.

Further rainfall in the area is expected over the coming days.

The Met Office said gusts of up to 80mph are likely on exposed coasts in the west, while inland areas could see 70mph winds. The amber warning runs across England from Cornwall in the west to Norfolk in the east, covering a distance of 400 miles. Yellow rain and wind warnings were also imposed across a bigger area until 9pm.

Top wind speeds of 94mph at Needles on the Isle of Wight, 81mph at Exeter in Devon and 77mph at Newquay in Cornwall were recorded today - as cancellations to public transport meant Britons endured a miserable post-Christmas return to the office.

It is now estimated that around 8,900 homes are without power due to the storm, according to the Energy Networks Association.

Most affected households are in the South West of England.

A yellow warning for rain and an amber warning for wind are in place as Storm Henk batters the UK. Picture: Met Office

Rail commuters faced disruption on more than 20 different lines due to downpours, track faults and signalling issues - while several major roads had severe delays.

Several Underground lines faced disruption while the Elizabeth line was suspended between London Paddington, Reading and Heathrow due to a power supply issue.

The District Line and Bakerloo line are both facing severe delays.

Thameslink have said there have been "multiple weather-related incidents across the entire network" and that all of their routes would be affected by the disruption for up to an hour and a half.

South Western Railway is now reporting "extreme disruption" across its network and have advised people to not travel.

Storm Henk has also caused delays to and from Heathrow Airport because of the winds.

Roads and motorways have been impacted by the storm.

On the M25 Clockwise, the QE2 Bridge is closed because of the strong winds so everyone is being diverted into one of the Dartford Tunnels. There are severe delays in both directions.

It is also slow on the M25 Clockwise because of flooding at Junction 25, Enfield.

In Fulham, Lillie Road is closed both ways between Fulham Palace Road and Bayonne Road because of an unsafe building.

The weather will continue to remain unsettled throughout the week, but may settle by the weekend, according to the Met Office.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "Our latest analysis of the forecast shows an increase in the likelihood of very strong wind gusts across parts of southern Wales and England, which is why we have issued this amber warning this morning and named Storm Henk.

"Storm Henk will initially bring very strong winds to the South West of England and southern Wales, with gusts of up to 80mph possible.

"As Storm Henk moves north-eastwards across the south of the UK through Tuesday, the strongest winds will also move eastwards, across the south Midlands, Home Counties and East Anglia through the afternoon and evening."