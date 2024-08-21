Ukraine launches ‘one of largest ever’ drone attacks on Moscow

Ukrainian troops fire a" Giatsint-S" 152mm self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar town, in Donetsk region. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ukraine has launched one of the largest ever drone attacks on Moscow.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Some 45 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight, Russia's Ministry of Defence said.

It said 11 were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.

"This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones," Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

He said all of the drones were destroyed because strong defences have been created around the capital.

Read more: Ukraine ‘hits third Russian bridge’ as assault on Kursk region continues

Read more: Zelenskyy says UK leadership on Ukraine aid 'has 'slowed', as he calls for long-range missile capabilities

Ukraine launches drone attacks on Russian territory, including Moscow region: Russian officials. Picture: Getty

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, said there was a "mass" attack on his region but that 23 drones were destroyed.

It comes as Ukrainian forces are continuing to push into Russia's western Kursk region.

They appear to be striking Russian pontoon bridges and pontoon engineering equipment over the Seim River.

But the gains there come as Ukraine continues to lose ground in its eastern industrial region of Donbas.

Kyiv said its forces had destroyed 50 out of 69 Russian attack drones launched during an overnight strike.

A further 16 are said to have been downed by electronic warfare during the attack.

One drone entered Ukraine from Belarus and another had returned to Russia, Kyiv said.