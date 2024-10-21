Urgent recall issued after 20 spice products thought to contain peanuts - including Domino's BBQ sauce

Urgent recall issued after 20 spice products thought to contain peanuts - including Domino's BBQ sauce. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

More than 20 spice products used in high street foods have been recalled over fears they may contain peanuts.

The warnings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) cover a range of popular foods including dips, meat products and seasonings, with the products failing to flag that the items may contain peanuts.

The notice issued by the FSA said the decision to withdraw the products - supplied by FGS Ingredients Ltd in Leicester - was simply a "precautionary" measure.

Affected items are said to include Dominos BBQ dips, various high street curry powders and seasonings.

Domino's Pizza BBQ sauce was among the products affected. Picture: Alamy

The FSA notice said consumers are advised to return the products and would receive a full refund.

The FSA added: "These products are sold under several different brand names at several different retail stores.

"Point of sale notices will be displayed where the products were sold.

"These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products."

Popular high street products affected include Westmorland Family Butchery sausages and burgers, Dunnes Stores Hot Curry Powder and Fajita Seasoning, as well as Domino's BBQ dip.

Peanut Allergy Alert Advice. The FSA are advising people who have a peanut allergy to avoid consuming foods that contain or may contain mustard ingredients. Please see the link to our blog post for more information: https://t.co/RPScAQjha5 pic.twitter.com/uvknMjQ7gR — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 24, 2024

It comes weeks after a separate recall over a possible peanut contamination by FGS Ingredients.

The firm said testing was ongoing and came in a bid understand "where and how this issue originated".

Mustard products were said to contain traces of peanut found in food such as dips and sauces.

A spokesperson previously said: "We have never previously been involved in any incident of food contamination. Nevertheless, we continue to support the FSA investigation in every way necessary to help determine the source of this issue."

The full list of products affected can be found here.