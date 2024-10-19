Tesco thief plunges through roof to steal cash from till - as security and staff 'watch on'

19 October 2024, 17:38

The brazen thief climbed through a roof in a Tesco in London
The brazen thief climbed through a roof at a Tesco in London. Picture: Alamy/TikTok

By Shannon Cook

The thief broke through a roof in Tesco in an attempt to grab cash from the till.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One shameless thief went to extreme lengths to steal cash from behind the till at a Tesco store in London.

The video was circulated on social media.

The brazen man, who wore a black tracksuit and hooded coat, climbed through the roof onto the top of the till. He then made his way up through electrical wires to make his breakthrough to the other side of the security glass separating the tills.

As he makes his move towards the till, parts of the damaged white-tiled ceiling can be seen clamouring down beside him.

When he is behind the protective glass near the till, he proceeds to clear the contents of the shelf behind him into his bag before glancing at the till.

Read more: Moment thief on e-bike snatches phone from woman's hand on Oxford Street as UK mobile thefts soar

Read more: Pictured: Woman, 66, stabbed to death in Edgware after thief 'tried to steal her bag'

The video also shows some of the store's customers continuing to go about their day, while the security guard doesn't appear to take action against the thief.

The video on TikTok has attracted 525k views, with many users commenting their views on the chaotic scene:

One user questions 'what's the security guard doing' and asks 'why bother paying him.'

While another person adds: 'The UK is finished.'

'I can't work out if he's a doctor or an engineer?' adds another user, referring to the brazen's thief's technical attempt to grab cash from the till.

The thief climbed the roof in Tesco to steal cash from the till
The thief climbed the roof in Tesco to steal cash from the till. Picture: TikTok
The thief made his way to the tills behind the protective glass
The thief made his way to the tills behind the protective glass. Picture: TikTok

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a woman reported that she was raped after being approached by four men in a playground.

Police hunt four men after woman reports being raped in children's playground

Sir Keir Starmer has signed a 'Rwanda-style' deal for migrants arriving to the Chagos Islands

Keir Starmer signs 'Rwanda-style' deal to deport migrants from Chagos Islands to territory

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood

Another 1,100 prisoners to be freed next week as part of government's early release scheme

The former Harrods owner is accused of multiple sexual assault claims

Met Police asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge Mohamed Al Fayed over just two out of 21 allegations

Liam Payne's sister has paid tribute

'I'm sorry I couldn't save you': Liam Payne's sister shares heartbreaking tribute to her 'best friend'

The Met Office has issued Storm Ashley with a 'danger to life' weather warning

'Danger to life' warning as Storm Ashley forms 'weather bomb' with 80mph winds and heavy rain set to strike

Netanyahu's home has been targeted in a drone strike

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home targeted in drone strike from Lebanon

Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's heartbroken father reads tributes left by fans as he visits hotel where star fell to his death

The Israeli military says its operation in Jabalia is intended to stop Hamas fighters regrouping

At least 33 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp - including women and children

The NHS is expected to be handed billions of pounds in the Budget.

Chancellor set to invest billions in NHS as part of 'biggest reform since 1948' in upcoming Budget

Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's father flies to Buenos Aires to bring body of former One Direction star home to UK

Guy Pratt

Pink Floyd bassist says filming concerts on your phone is 'selfish' and 'ruins experience for everyone'

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves could freeze income tax thresholds for longer - a so-called 'stealth tax'

Labour 'to extend tax threshold freeze', dragging 1m people into higher rates in bid to plug funding gap

People lay flowers at the scene where a heavily pregnant woman and her baby have died following a collision with an unmarked police car.

'That's my wife': Husband's horror as pregnant woman and unborn baby die after crash with unmarked police car

Daniel Khalife was arrested after trying to escape from prison

Pictured: Moment ex-soldier Daniel Khalife accused of spying for Iran caught by police after escaping prison

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.

David Lammy promises 'pragmatic' cooperation and raises human rights concerns on visit to China

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cheryl has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Cheryl's grief: Star mourns ex-partner Liam Payne as she says death of her son's father is 'earth-shattering'
Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed - as four ex-players allege abuse

Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has paid tribute to him

'Liam, my angel': Liam Payne's girlfriend's tragic farewell to One Direction star as she says 'I'll love you forever'
Former detective Andrew Talbot will be sentenced next month

Drug addict ex-police detective jailed for stealing 4kg of cocaine from work before selling it on the streets
Noland Arbaugh

'Elon Musk gave me a Neuralink brain implant - it's given me hope for the future again,' quadriplegic man tells LBC
James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one

James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one
One Direction: This Is Us 3D - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

'I feel empty': Simon Cowell shares emotional tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne

The boy was rescued after hours at sea

Miracle as teen kayaker rescued clinging onto boat, 10 hours after getting separated from his school group
So-called XL Bully cats have made their way to the US and UK

Animal experts issue warning over rise of 'XL Bully' cats

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family jailed for public order and terror offences

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family at car boot sale jailed for inciting racial hatred

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News