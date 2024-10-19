Tesco thief plunges through roof to steal cash from till - as security and staff 'watch on'

The brazen thief climbed through a roof at a Tesco in London. Picture: Alamy/TikTok

By Shannon Cook

The thief broke through a roof in Tesco in an attempt to grab cash from the till.

One shameless thief went to extreme lengths to steal cash from behind the till at a Tesco store in London.

The video was circulated on social media.

The brazen man, who wore a black tracksuit and hooded coat, climbed through the roof onto the top of the till. He then made his way up through electrical wires to make his breakthrough to the other side of the security glass separating the tills.

As he makes his move towards the till, parts of the damaged white-tiled ceiling can be seen clamouring down beside him.

When he is behind the protective glass near the till, he proceeds to clear the contents of the shelf behind him into his bag before glancing at the till.

The video also shows some of the store's customers continuing to go about their day, while the security guard doesn't appear to take action against the thief.

The video on TikTok has attracted 525k views, with many users commenting their views on the chaotic scene:

One user questions 'what's the security guard doing' and asks 'why bother paying him.'

While another person adds: 'The UK is finished.'

'I can't work out if he's a doctor or an engineer?' adds another user, referring to the brazen's thief's technical attempt to grab cash from the till.

The thief climbed the roof in Tesco to steal cash from the till. Picture: TikTok