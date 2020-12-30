US records first case of Covid variant first seen in UK

30 December 2020, 00:24 | Updated: 30 December 2020, 00:34

The US has recorded its first case of the Covid variant first seen in the UK
The US has recorded its first case of the Covid variant first seen in the UK. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man with no travel history has become the first person in the US to test positive for the new Covid variant that was first seen in Britain.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced that the man, said to be in his 20s, had become the United States' first confirmed case of the mutant strain of coronavirus.

He has been isolating in the south-east of Denver and had not travelled abroad, suggesting he is likely to have caught it from someone else.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was notified by the Colorado State Laboratory who confirmed the Covid-19 variant.

UK scientists have warned that the new Sars-CoV-2 strain is more contagious than others that have emerged and that it likely explains the rapid transmission of cases in London, the South East and the East of England.

They have also said that there is currently no evidence to suggest vaccines are less effective against the variant, a position echoed by Colorado health officials.

Read more: France records first case of new Covid-19 variant

Read more: Flights from South Africa banned after Covid variant found in UK

US public health officials are investigating other potential infections and performing contract tracing to establish how much it has spread through the state.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Polis said: "There is a lot we don't know about this new Covid-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious.

"The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority, and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all Covid-19 indicators, very closely."

The governor and Colorado health officials are set to update the public about the variant on Wednesday.

Its discovery led the CDC to issue new rules on Christmas Day for travellers arriving in the US from the UK, requiring them to show proof of a negative coronavirus test.

Watch: 'We shouldn't panic about new variant of Covid,' scientist tells LBC

Explained: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?

Dozens of countries have now banned flights from Britain and vast swathes of southern and eastern England are now living in strict Tier 4 lockdown restrictions due to its spread.

However, scientists have been careful not to raise too much alarm because new variants of viruses are natural as they evolve and move through a population.

The UK strain, known as B.1.1.7, has also been found in Canada, India, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and several European countries.

South Africa has also discovered a highly contagious Covid variant which is driving the country's latest spike of confirmed cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

The strain, known as 501.V2, is dominant among the newly confirmed infections in the country, according to health officials and scientists leading South Africa's virus strategy.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Congress

Trump’s higher relief cheques stall in Senate as Republicans block vote
Joe Biden speaking at his Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday

Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration
Boris Johnson will tell the Commons his Brexit deal will bring in a new chapter for the UK

Brexit deal will bring 'new chapter' for UK, Boris Johnson says
Ambulances queuing outside Queen's Hospital in Romford, London

Covid patients treated in ambulances outside London hospital

A building damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia

Girl among seven killed as strong earthquake hits Croatia

Biden

Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Only the Isle of Scilly will remain in Tier 1 restrictions, with many areas moved to Tier 4 from Boxing Day.

Covid UK: Which new areas will enter Tier 4 and what are the new Christmas rules?
The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions.

New Covid strain: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?
France has closed its borders to UK travellers

UK coronavirus travel restrictions: Which countries have banned UK flights?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz: Covid tunnel vision risks creating problems we're unprepared for

Maajid Nawaz: Covid tunnel vision risks creating problems we're unprepared for
Another national lockdown 'is avoidable', says Shadow Business Minister

Another national lockdown 'is avoidable', says Shadow Business Minister
'The time has come to make everywhere Tier 4,' says GP

'The time has come to make everywhere Tier 4,' says GP

Caller's argument undone for refuting claim that Uighur atrocities are evil

Caller's argument undone for refuting claim that Uighur atrocities are evil
'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member

'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member
'Ridiculous' House of Lords must be reformed, Andrew Pierce insists

'Ridiculous' House of Lords must be reformed, Andrew Pierce insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London