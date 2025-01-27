Harrowing final text of British woman found dead alongside fiancé after drinking poisoned limoncello

Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and her fiance Arno Els Quinton, 36, were found dead in a villa in Vietnam. Picture: Viral Press

By Flaminia Luck

The final texts of a British woman found dead alongside her fiancé at a luxury villa in Vietnam have given an insight into their tragically early deaths.

Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and her fiance Arno Els Quinton, 36, were holidaying at the Hoi An Silverbell villa in Hoi An Town, in the Quang Nam province, over the Christmas break.

The pair were found dead in separate rooms by resort staff who were there to clean the premises on Boxing Day - tragically just three weeks after their engagement.

Investigators have determined the couple’s deaths were caused by methanol poisoning from contaminated alcohol, likely “homemade” limoncello purchased from a local restaurant on Christmas Eve.

Greta sent a text to her parents, saying she was experiencing “the worst hangover ever” along with having reported “black spots” in her vision, according to the Sun.

Despite these worrying symptoms, the couple reportedly decided to “sleep it off.”

A concerned local bar owner offered to take them to the hospital, but they declined.

Police reported that two bottles of limoncello were delivered to the hotel reception from another restaurant.

“Forensic tests confirmed that the limoncello delivered was the source of the poisoning,” a source close to the family told The Times.

Methanol, a toxic industrial chemical, is often found in counterfeit or home-brewed alcohol.

The toxic substance can lead to blindness, brain damage, and death.

Last year, six tourists died in Laos as a result of a mass methanol poisoning.

These included British lawyer Simone White, 28, Australians Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones, both 19, an American man and two Danish tourists.

A concerned local bar owner offered to take them to the hospital, but they declined. Picture: ViralPress

Greta had worked in social media and marketing in Los Angeles, Paris and later in Dubai, where she met her boyfriend before the pair went backpacking around different countries.

She ran her own company Not Sorry Socials, and the couple had been staying at the temporary residence in Vietnam since July and had rescued a dog.

Her partner was a barista, musician, and streamer and a week before his death had told of his love for his wife.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Vietnam and are in contact with the local authorities."

Quang Nam Provincial Police cordoned off the luxury as a crime scene. Picture: Quang Nam Provincial Police

Loved ones have since paid tribute to the couple following their shocking deaths.

In a statement, Greta’s heartbroken parents, Susan and Paul, said: “Greta and Arno were experienced world travellers.

"They had found their perfect home and were incredibly happy.”

The families of the tragic couple are now calling for justice.

“Our aim is to bring the people who supplied the alcohol and killed Greta and Arno to justice,” said Paul.

Arnold's friend Dayle Visser wrote online: "Rest in peace my brother. Thank you for always being the fierce friend you were. You saved me many a time.

"You were real and lived life harder than most people could ever dream of.

"I love you and I will always miss you."