Fears vital underwater internet cables could be attacked by Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with intelligence chiefs. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Vital underwater internet cables could be next on Vladimir Putin’s hit list, it is feared.

Leaders in the west are reportedly worried about Putin interfering with communication cables between the UK and America.

Spies believe there is very ‘credible intelligence’ that Putin is preparing to escalate and try and turn the war in Russia’s favour and scare Europe into ending support for Ukraine, according to the Daily Mirror.

A source quoted said: “The Nord 1 and Nord 2 leaks could very possible have been a warning to the west of Russia’s capability in attacking maritime cables with significant effect.

“And of course there is the possibility of more cyber attacks.”

Russian state TV also talked about the possibility of attacking underwater British cables.

The Irish Government has also issued a warning that Russia’s attack on internet cables could be incoming.

Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher spoke to the Irish Mirror about fears after a mysterious explosion on the Nord Steam gas pipeline – which delivers Russian gas to Europe, in the Baltic Sea.

Three offshore lines of the pipeline suffered serious damage and senior EU officials blamed the Kremlin.

Mr Kelleher told the Irish Mirror: "The Russian navy was carrying out manoeuvres off Ireland in January 2022.

At the time many people said they were there mapping undersea communications between the EU and the USA."

The attack on the gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea leads me to believe that Russia would sabotage these cables."

The US embassy in Moscow has warned all citizens to leave Russia immediately and said dual nationality will not be accepted by Putin’s officials if more are drafted into fight in the war.