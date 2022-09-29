Nord Stream pipelines: Fourth leak found as Russia denies sabotage

Seismologists in Sweden and Denmark said the blasts don't seem to be the result of earthquakes, landslides or other natural activity. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A fourth gas leak has been found on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, as Russia denies sabotage.

The breach was discovered by Sweden’s coast guard earlier this week, a spokesperson told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

The European Union suspects the leaks are due to Russian sabotage and says it will bring a ‘robust response’ to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure.

‘Two of these four are in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone,’ coast guard spokesperson Jenny Larsson told the Swedish press on Wednesday.

The other leaks are located in the Danish exclusive economic zone.

Neither of the pipelines was being used at the time of the suspected explosions, but gas that filled the pipes has been leaking out into the Baltic Sea since Monday.

The fourth leak occurred on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, close to a larger hole found on the nearby Nord Stream 1, according to the Swedish coast guard.

Last night a British defence source told Sky News he feared "underwater explosives" could have been involved in the breaches, and on Wednesday EU leaders blamed ‘deliberate actions’ for the damage caused.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen said sabotage couldn't be ruled out and her sentiments were echoed by her Swedish counterpart, acting prime minister Magdalena Andersson.

Moscow firmly denied the sabotage claims, adding it was ‘absurd’ to conclude that Russia was behind the incidents.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected any suggestion that Russia could be responsible.

He told reporters: ‘It’s quite predictable and also predictably stupid to give voice to these kinds of narratives – predictably stupid and absurd.’