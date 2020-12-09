Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer face off at Prime Minister's Questions

9 December 2020, 11:25

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson will face off against Sir Keir Starmer as the weekly PMQs session gets underway. Watch live from 12pm.

This week's Prime Minister's Questions will again have one party taking part virtually, as Keir Starmer continues to self-isolate after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Prime Minister and opposition leader are expected to clash over Brexit trade talks as the deadline comes dangerously close with no deal agreed as of yet.

After PMQs, Boris Johnson will head to Brussels for dinner with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this evening - with Michael Gove telling LBC a 'significant political shove' is needed in the Brexit negotiations.

It comes as the UK continues its second day of its mass vaccination programme, following approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last week.

Watch the whole session live at the top of the page.

