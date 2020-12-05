Keir Starmer self-isolating after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

By Joe Cook

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after coming into contact with a staff member with Covid-19.

"Keir is well and not showing any symptoms. He will now be working from home," a spokesman for Sir Keir said.

He last came into contact with his colleague on Tuesday, meaning he'll have to self-isolate until Wednesday 16 December.

It could mean another round of virtual Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, after Boris Johnson appeared via Zoom in mid-November while self-isolating.

On Thursday, the Labour leader was pictured visiting the Portsmouth Gin Distillery in Southsea, ahead of Small Business Saturday.

Mr Starmer was pictured speaking with members of staff and trying his hand at making hand sanitiser at the distillery.

Brilliant to visit Portsmouth Gin Distillery which has made hand sanitiser through the pandemic.



Small businesses have made a monumental effort - helping their communities and making huge sacrifices in the fight against Covid.



Now we must repay them. #SmallBusinessSaturday pic.twitter.com/OG0oZxjrYA — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 5, 2020

It is the second time Mr Starmer, 58, will be going into self-isolation, after one of his children showed symptoms back in September.

The child's coronavirus test came back negative and he was able to return to normal duties.

