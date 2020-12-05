Keir Starmer self-isolating after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

5 December 2020, 14:33 | Updated: 5 December 2020, 15:02

Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating
Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after coming into contact with a staff member with Covid-19.

"Keir is well and not showing any symptoms. He will now be working from home," a spokesman for Sir Keir said.

He last came into contact with his colleague on Tuesday, meaning he'll have to self-isolate until Wednesday 16 December.

It could mean another round of virtual Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, after Boris Johnson appeared via Zoom in mid-November while self-isolating.

On Thursday, the Labour leader was pictured visiting the Portsmouth Gin Distillery in Southsea, ahead of Small Business Saturday.

Mr Starmer was pictured speaking with members of staff and trying his hand at making hand sanitiser at the distillery.

Read more: Labour says many small businesses 'fear they will not survive Winter'

Read more: Covid vaccines will have 'marginal impact' on winter hospital numbers, UK CMOs warn

It is the second time Mr Starmer, 58, will be going into self-isolation, after one of his children showed symptoms back in September.

The child's coronavirus test came back negative and he was able to return to normal duties.

More to follow.

Latest News

See more Latest News

“Essex girl” will be removed from future editions of the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary, but will remain in the Oxford English Dictionary.

‘Essex girl’ removed from Oxford dictionary after campaign labels it 'very offensive'
Israel Palestinians

Clashes erupt at funeral for Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli forces
Mr Anderson, 62, was taken to a police station for questioning.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson released on police bail

A medical worker injects the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Saturday in Moscow.

Covid vaccinations begin in Moscow for nurses and teachers

First Christmas Card

‘Scandalous’ first Christmas card up for sale

The Hayabusa2 spacecraft above the asteroid Ryugu

Japan awaits return of spacecraft with asteroid soil samples

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Boris must not be bullied by EU in Brexit talks' David Davis warns

'Boris Johnson must not be bullied by EU in Brexit talks' David Davis warns
Herd immunity 'inevitable outcome' of Covid vaccine, SAGE adviser reveals

Herd immunity 'inevitable outcome' of Covid vaccine, SAGE adviser reveals
Alastair Campbell attacks Tory MP for leaving UK in 'very bad place' post-Brexit

Alastair Campbell attacks Tory MP for leaving UK in 'very bad place' post-Brexit
Eton parent says school's students are given a 'sense of entitlement'

Eton parent says school's students are given a 'sense of entitlement'
Covid vaccine will be 'really difficult to move around,' warns public health expert

Covid vaccine will be 'really difficult to move around,' warns public health expert
This caller told LBC why he thought NHS workers should get the Covid vaccine first

Caller's warzone analogy explains why NHS workers should get Covid vaccine first

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London