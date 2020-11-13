Moment police break up student party at halls of residence in Cardiff

13 November 2020, 12:08 | Updated: 13 November 2020, 12:36

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This is the moment police officers broke up a student flat party of more than 50 people at a halls of residence in Cardiff.

South Wales Police issued 52 fines for breaches of coronavirus regulations when breaking up a noisy party in the Welsh capital on 6 November.

Footage released by the constabulary, which has been blurred for legal reasons, shows officers loudly knocking on the front door of the flat before being let in as dozens of people chanted over blaring music.

Despite the first officer entering the property and requesting the songs be turned off, a chorus of chanting continued until the copper shouted: "Kill the music!"

A second officer then appeared to get no reply after asking the attendees whether they all lived in the flat.

"It's not good enough is it?" he said, "You are the future of this country and you are messing it right up."

One officer told students they are messing up the future of the country by flouting coronavirus laws. Picture: South Wales Police

His colleague then shouted: "Folks, listen in. Anyone who does not live in this flat is going to step outside one by one. Have your ID ready. I'm going to be taking details, course name, address of every individual in this flat who is currently in breach of Covid regulations.

"All of those will be passed on to the university along with the student liaison officer. We'll make a decision as to how many of you, if not all of you, will be receiving, if it's your first offence, £60 Covid breach fines."

Each individual had their details taken on the night and the police have since worked with Cardiff Metropolitan University to retrospectively issue 52 fixed penalty notices.

Enquiries are ongoing in relation to another four fines.

Cardiff and Vale Superintendent Jason Rees said: “It is unfortunate that our officers were left with little option but to fine those who showed a flagrant disregard for the coronavirus regulations – and more importantly their own health and that of their peers and the wider community – by either hosting or attending this party.

“We know it has been a difficult time for the students who have come to study in Cardiff and that the current pandemic has had a huge impact on the experiences they would have ordinarily had here in our vibrant capital city."

He added: “However, we all have a part to play and we have all had to make sacrifices to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We have always been very clear that enforcement action will be taken where necessary and proportionate, and flagrant breaches such as this left us with little option but to enforce, either at the time or through retrospective investigation.”

A spokesperson for Cardiff Met said: “We take any breach of Covid-19 regulations seriously, which is why we have worked closely with South Wales Police to reinforce the message that we all have a part to play in keeping ourselves and our community safe.

“It is disappointing that a small number of students have decided to behave in this way when the vast majority have stuck to the rules."

The spokesperson added: “We will continue to work with and support South Wales Police to ensure our campuses and communities remain safe.”

