Wayne Lineker's 'own brand of excess and drunkenness' to blame for attack that saw him knocked out, politician says

15 June 2024, 07:24

Wayne Lineker was punched
Wayne Lineker was punched. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Wayne Lineker is a "victim of his own brand of excess and drunkenness", a politician has said after the bar owner was knocked unconscious on the street.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The multimillionaire bar owner and brother of football star Gary Lineker was filmed being punched by a man in an Ibiza street surrounded by a large group of onlookers.

Footage shows Lineker, 62, holding up his arms to protect himself as the man moved forward to attack him.

He fell to the ground after being punched, with eyewitnesses saying he was unconscious for several minutes.

Lineker and his assailant are said to have got into the dispute after he intervened to stop a female friend in her twenties being pestered by the man and his friends.

Antonio Lorenzo, the leader of the socialist party on the local Sant Antoni council, suggested that Lineker was indirectly at fault for the attack through "his own brand of excess and drunkenness”.

Read more: Happy Days for The Fonz: Henry Winkler thanks firefighters after blaze at Dublin hotel

Read more: ‘Shaking it off the charts’: Taylor Swift fans set off earthquake monitors on first UK nights of singer's Eras Tour

He said he was sorry Lineker had been attacked, but that these sorts of incidents come from the kind of tourism he promotes.

He added: "This will not be solved with more security measures; it will be solved with a change of the tourism model, something which is currently non-existent."

Protests have erupted in several Spanish tourist hotspots in recent months about overcrowding and concerns that too many holidaymakers are having a negative impact on locals.

Warning: The video below contains violence

Lineker himself said he was "very unfortunate" and things "could have been much worse".

In the post on Thursday, he said: "I wanted to write this post to let everyone know that I’m doing ok… I have a few stitches and a swollen lip.

"It could have been much worse so I count myself very fortunate I wasn’t standing 2 yards further back, as my head would have impacted the wall.

"Obviously the video is very disturbing to see especially for my family.

"The papers were very accurate and it was a simple case of me just trying to protect a girl from being harassed.

"Thank you everyone for all your messages of concern the support has been really overwhelming."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The coach of one of the boys said he was 'not a monster'

'He's not a monster - he just didn't have the right role models,' claims boxing coach of 12-year-old machete murderer

Alan Bates, Imelda Staunton and Tracey Emin were given honours in the birthday list

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates knighted in Birthday Honours, as Imelda Staunton and Tracey Emin made dames

Exclusive
x

Domestic abuse cases during Euros ‘could double’ as police seek to understand link between football and violence

Three drones have been seized by Merseyside Police after they were flown over Taylor Swift's concert in Liverpool's Anfield Stadium

Three drones seized after being flown over Taylor Swift's concerts at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium

Alex Jones speaking to the media after arriving at court in Houston, Texas, for a hearing in front of a bankruptcy judge on Friday

Judge rules Alex Jones’ assets to be sold to help pay Sandy Hook debt

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hands in parliament after being re-elected for a second term

Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as South African president for second term after deal

Co-founder of Ozy Media, Carlos Watson arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court, for an earlier hearing

Google chief gives evidence at fraud trial of Ozy Media founder

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates given knighthood in King’s Birthday Honours

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates knighted in King’s Birthday Honours but says he isn't a 'hero'

Justice Department

US attorney general will not be prosecuted for contempt of Congress

A 12-year-old child was injured at the Valkea shopping centre in Oulu after a stabbing

'Far-right' knifeman attacks two children at Finnish shopping centre, leaving 12-year-old seriously wounded

The leaders of France left-wing coalition for the upcoming election Green Party Yannick Jadot, Communist Party national secretary Fabien Roussel, Socialist Party Secretary General Olivier Faure Presid

France’s leftist alliance leaders vow to ‘extinguish the flame’ of far right

G7 world leaders and other leaders from guest nations attend a working session on artificial intelligence, on day two of the 50th G7 summit in southern Italy

G7 leaders tackle migration, AI and economic security on final day of summit

Cyril Ramaphosa listens as members of parliament are sworn in ahead of an expected vote to decide if he is re-elected as leader of the country

Ramaphosa set for re-election in South Africa after coalition agreement

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to journalists during a news conference in Italy

How 50 billion-dollar loan for Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets will work

Hit TV romance series Bridgerton has boosted the UK economy by £275 million

Bridgerton has boosted UK economy by £275 million in five years, says Netflix

Lynn Conway sitting on a bench at the University of Michigan

Lynn Conway, microchip pioneer who overcame transgender prejudice, dies aged 86

Latest News

See more Latest News

Miguel Berger, the German Ambassador to the UK, has told LBC that football fans should not "go and insult the host country"

'Don't go and insult the host country': German ambassador warns against 'Ten German Bombers' chant at Euros
Johnny Canales on stage at the Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio, Texas in 2012

Tejano singer and TV host Johnny Canales dies at 77

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment as she returns to public duties
A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park’s Lamar Valley, with an adult buffalo on grassland

Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf ‘fulfils tribal prophecy’

An Israeli flag flutters next to a fire burning in an area near the border with Lebanon, northern Israel

Hezbollah warns its intensified attacks show Israel all-out war would be costly

King Charles III, Colonel In Chief, The Household Division, Presents New Colours Windsor Castle

Trooping the Colour: What it is, when it's happening and which royals are attending

Vladimir Putin

Putin pledges ceasefire in Ukraine if Kyiv withdraws troops and drops Nato bid

Actor and producer Ron Simons pictured in a red jumper during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival

Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Ron Simons dies aged 63

Princess Kate returns to public duties for Trooping the Colour

Read it in full: Princess Kate returns to public duties for Trooping the Colour

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has shared an emotional statement while she undergoes chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate having 'good days and bad days' as she continues chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate will attend the King's Birthday Parade this weekend

Princess Kate to attend Trooping the Colour in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Prince Andrew has a 'secret weapon' amid his ongoing Royal Lodge row with King Charles.

Prince Andrew may deploy ‘secret weapon’ amid ongoing standoff over Royal Lodge home with King Charles
Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit