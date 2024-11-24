Wayne Rooney admits he's voting for wife Coleen to do I'm A Celeb trials and 'wants to go into the jungle next'

Former England ace Wayne Rooney has broken his silence about wife Coleen appearing on I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Chay Quinn

Former England ace Wayne Rooney has broken his silence about wife Coleen appearing on I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on the reality TV show's spin-off, Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne said that he and his kids missed their mum.

The Manchester United legend also teased fans saying he would consider doing the jungle-based show himself.

Rooney told Joel Dommett: “Maybe, if I'm not working, I would like to do it. But at the minute, obviously, that's not possible."

Read More: 'Wagatha Christie strikes again': Coleen Rooney uncovers I'm A Celeb secret as she calls out campmates

Read More: Coleen Rooney opens up on Wayne's 'difficult' mistakes as she says he hasn't been forgiven in court of public opinion

Speaking on the reality TV show's spin-off, Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne said that he and his kids missed their mum. Picture: Getty

He added: “I think it's the longest, you know, I've been without speaking to her since we were kids.

“And for the children, obviously it's difficult not being able to speak to the mum.

"But Coleen’s parents are helping out obviously, while I’m over in Plymouth living there at the minute with my work.

"There's a good team looking after the kids and making sure everything is done. And so, we're missing her, but we're enjoying watching as well.”

Wayne cheekily admitted that he has been gunning for his wife Coleen to take part in a Bush Tucker Trial, and has been voting for her to do so. Picture: Shutterstock

Wayne cheekily admitted that he has been gunning for his wife to take part in a Bush Tucker Trial, and has been voting for her to do so.

He admitted: “Yes I would love for her to do a trial. It’s all part of the experience, and I think she'd be great as well.”

After Coleen revealed Wayne enjoys writing poems, he told the TV host: “I've always liked doing and writing poems and expressing my feelings in a different way as well. And yeah, so there'll be one waiting for her for sure,.

"It’s strange to be honest seeing her out there in the jungle, but I think she's doing a great job. I think she's showing everyone her personality, character, and I'm really enjoying the show. So yes, it's strange, but she's doing us all proud."