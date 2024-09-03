Met Office issues fresh yellow weather warning as UK braced for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding

Met Office issues fresh yellow weather warning as UK braced for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Met Office has issued a fresh Yellow weather warning, with heavy rain, lightening strikes and thunderstorms set to sweep the UK over the next 48 hours.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Up to 40mm of rain are expected to fall in just a couple of hours late on Wednesday, according to the meteorological office.

It added there was a chance of areas experiencing more than 50mm (2in) of rain on Wednesday, with "lightening strikes" and a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing "a danger to life".

The weather warnings are in place for a 12 hour period, extending from 9pm on Wednesday through until 9am on Thursday.

The new Met Office warnings cover the East of England, South East, East Midlands, West Midlands, South West, London and parts of Wales.

The weather service warned the public to prepare for "heavy showers, perhaps thundery" weather across England and Wales.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across parts of southeast Wales and southern and eastern England



Wednesday 2100 – Thursday 0900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gvD9Hb5eyT — Met Office (@metoffice) September 3, 2024

It follows a streak of warm weather and muggy conditions, as 23 degree temperatures continued across parts of the country on Tuesday.

The new weather system will see 20mm (0.8in) to 40mm (1.6in) of rain fall in some areas in as little as an hour, according to the weather body

The alert added there is a "slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost".

There is also a "small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds."

Read more: UK experiences coolest summer since 2015 as thunderstorm warning issued

Read more: Astronauts hear strange 'pulsing sounds' from Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, sparking NASA investigation

The Met Office said: "Whilst there is some uncertainty, and not all areas will be affected, scattered heavy showers on Wednesday evening may merge into longer spells of heavy, showery rain in places through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Weather front with rainbow, sunshine, rain and lightening. Picture: Alamy

"Where heavy downpours occur, perhaps thundery in places, accumulations of 20-40 mm are possible in an hour or two, with the small chance of isolated accumulations over 50 mm, potentially impacting the Thursday morning commute in some areas."

This is a developing story