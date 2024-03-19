Exclusive

Shadow health secretary calls for new investigation into NHS worker who filmed and shared video of naked patient

19 March 2024, 15:31 | Updated: 19 March 2024, 15:35

The incident happened at the Harbour
The incident happened at the Harbour psychiatric hospital in Blackpool. Picture: Google Maps

By Connor Hand and Charlotte Lynch

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has called for a new investigation into an NHS worker who filmed and shared video of a naked patient.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC has discovered that the NHS worker who filmed it will not face a police investigation.

Mr Streeting told LBC today: "This should be reinvestigated. There can only be two outcomes. Either a crime has been committed, in which case this person needs to face the full force of the law - or we have it confirmed that actually there’s a gap in the law in which case it would need to be filled.

"This is completely unacceptable. Anyone who goes into the NHS as a patient… deserves to feel safe."

Wes Streeting responds as police refuse to investigate NHS worker who filmed and shared video of naked patient

Rebecca* was sectioned under the Mental Health Act earlier this year following a psychotic episode and placed at the Harbour psychiatric hospital in Blackpool, run by the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.

Shortly after arriving, Rebecca experienced a severe behavioural episode in the ward’s seclusion suite and was tended to by nurses and mental health professionals. CCTV footage captured one mental health support worker pretending to type on their phone screen whilst secretly filming Rebecca, who was fully undressed and understood to have been performing an explicit act.

The accused female member of staff, who is a permanent employee of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, later showed at least three colleagues the footage, one of whom reported the incident.

Rebecca's family have told LBC that days later, after she was told she had been the subject of an illicit recording whilst in a severe state of distress, Rebecca attempted to take her own life.

Although evidence has been made available to Lancashire Police, officers have decided no crime has taken place and will not proceed with an investigation.

It's despite a new law that makes it illegal to record and share an intimate video of someone without their consent.

Her partner Allan* told LBC the "appalling" breach of trust has set her recovery back and "left her feeling more insecure in herself and less trusting - she feels she has lost something of herself".

"The failure of the police to take this degrading, humiliating and despicable act against her seriously enough to investigate just adds to the weight we currently feel," he said.

Read more: Consultant who helped catch killer nurse Lucy Letby speaks out over NHS ‘cover-up’ culture

Read more: Children will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers after landmark NHS ruling

The incident happened at The Harbour
The incident happened at The Harbour. Picture: Google Maps

LBC understands both NHS Trusts are conducting an internal investigation, but experts have said they believe a crime has taken place and police “need to look again”.

Catherine*, who is a close relative of Rebecca’s and works as a senior mental health professional, told LBC: “Rebecca wasn’t just detained, she was secluded.

"One of the reasons for seclusion was to maintain her privacy and dignity because she was naked. This makes the covert recording all the more egregious.”

She said a police investigation would give them answers to crucial questions: "We still do not know who has seen the recording. Have they downloaded it? Have they stored it somewhere else? Have they shown it to other friends and family? We have no idea.

"It breaks my heart that she now has this totally bizarre, degrading, humiliating element to her care and treatment. I'm a senior mental health professional, and I don't know how to make this right," she said.

"When Rebecca is well she is someone who is very modest - it feels particularly wounding for her and her partner. He is a very stoic man - I've never known him to cry, but when we talk about this, we both cry. We can't fix this... we can't make it go away."

Former Victims Commissioner Dame Vera Baird KC told of her surprise at Lancashire Constabulary's decision, citing the new law introduced in January.

She told LBC: "It looks like criminal activity to me. Section 66B of the Sexual Offences Act says that if somebody intentionally shares a photograph showing that person in an intimate state, and that person doesn't consent, and the person sending it doesn't believe they're consenting, then it's an offence. It seems to be absolutely to cover this situation.

"The police really do need to think again. The public interest, seems to me, to cry out for this to be prosecuted to make the point to other people that they can trust the mental health services in the NHS, and they aren't going to be exposed in this way."

Dame Vera Baird
Dame Vera Baird. Picture: Alamy

The specific offence of recording and sharing explicit footage of somebody without their consent was introduced as part of the Online Safety Bill on 31st January 2024.

The Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust has confirmed the incident occurred on 4th February this year, and it was reported just over a week later, on 12th February.

However, irrespective of whether they keep their job, concerns have been raised that evidence of their actions will not appear on DBS checks should they apply to join another NHS Trust in future, prompting fears that more vulnerable adults such as Rebecca could be exploited by this individual in the future.

Dame Vera Baird KC backed calls for a police investigation to ensure the staff member could not harm another patient in this way.

She told LBC: "If this [staff member] isn't dealt with by police there will be nothing on her record to indicate this ever happened. If her nature is what it is, indicated by this behaviour, other people are going to be exposed to the same kind of treatment. It really cannot happen."

Responding to LBC’s findings, Ursula Martin, Chief Strategy and Improvement Officer at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, said: “On 12 February 2024, we received a report of an incident where a patient had been filmed by a temporary member of staff at The Harbour.

“Patient safety is our priority and as such, we take reports of this nature very seriously.

“We are working with the patient’s family, as well as the police and an internal investigation is underway. Appropriate policies are being followed and we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals confirmed it is working with Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust and said it would be inappropriate to comment further while investigations are ongoing.

*Names changed to protect the identity of those concerned.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brazil Bolsonaro

Ex-Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro accused of falsifying his Covid vaccine data

HMRC has sparked outrage after announcing its self-assessment helpline will close for some of the year - forcing people struggling with their taxes to use a chatbot

HMRC to close tax helpline, forcing customers struggling with tax returns to use online chatbot

Prince William (L, R) on a visit to Sheffield today

Prince William breaks silence with touching remark wishing Princess Kate was 'by his side'

Heidi Agan confirms it is not her in a recent video of William and Kate leaving a farm shop in Windsor

'I was 120 miles away!' Kate Middleton lookalike confirms it's not her in farm shop vid and shuts down 'crazy' conspiracies
Belgium EU Foreign Ministers

EU plans to buy weapons for Ukraine with frozen Russian asset profits

Netherlands Tulip Robot

AI robot helps Dutch tulip growers to fight disease

Nicholas Hawkes, 39, sent non-consensual images of his genitals to two victims - a 15-year-old girl and a woman - over WhatsApp and iMessage

Man, 39, who sent explicit picture to teenage girl is jailed over first cyber-flashing offence in England

UN Climate Report

UN weather agency issues ‘red alert’ about climate change

Global's new podcast, 53 minutes

New podcast on ‘football's greatest mystery’ hosted by Dara Ó Briain and Josh Widdicombe comes to Global Player

Raphaël Pryor

Eton College pupil, 17, ‘dies after collapsing on pitch during field game just yards away from his father’

Belgium Fashion Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten to step down from role at fashion brand

The dog attacked people on Home Road in Battersea

Armed police shoot dead XL bully after it mauled four people in rampage in London street

Russia Gold Mine Collapse

At least 13 Russian workers trapped in collapsed gold mine

Russia Ukraine

Russia ‘to evacuate 9,000 children’ from Ukrainian border due to shelling

St John the Baptist in Witheridge

Church bell that rang for 150 years silenced after a single noise complaint

According to thw website, the school claims to have educated boys for over 500 years

Teacher who sent lingerie pics to pupil and phoned him while drink-driving banned from classrooms

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William was cheered by crowds in Sheffield

Prince William cheered by crowds as he's seen for first time after trip to the farm shop with Princess of Wales
Brits are set to face some warmer temperatures

Exact date 30C Spanish heatwave due to ‘wash over Britain’ bringing halt to chilly UK weather
Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

US ‘will not let Ukraine fail’, says defence secretary

Hong Kong National Security Law

Hong Kong government gets more powers to quash dissent after security law passed

Richard Spencer endured a years-long campaign of abuse at the hands of his wife Sheree

Inside wife's 20-year reign of terror on husband as she beat, bit and verbally abused him during drunken rampages
High-level royal aides are planning Kate's return to royal duties after she was spotted at Windsor Farm Shop

Operation Comeback Kate: Inside secret back-to-work plan for Princess's return to public life
China Evergrande

Chinese property giant Evergrande fined for falsifying revenue

Philippines US Blinken

US has ‘ironclad commitment’ to defend Philippines, says Blinken

Police are hoping to find Ruby (left) and Lacey (right)

Police issue urgent appeal for missing 13-year-old girls thought to be in London

The boyfriend of tennis ace Aryna Sabalenka has died aged 42

Former NHL player boyfriend of tennis star and Australian Open champ Aryna Sabalenka dies suddenly aged 42

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William were pictured visiting a farm shop in Windsor together

'Remarkable' Princess of Wales deserves privacy as she recovers, minister says as video emerges of farm shop trip
The Queen alongside her grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Revealed: Princess of Wales' photo of Queen Elizabeth II, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was also edited
Harry and Meghan have been demoted on the site

Harry and Meghan's profiles 'downgraded' on Buckingham Palace website alongside Prince Andrew

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit