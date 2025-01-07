Exclusive

'We are taking people in ambulances to A&Es to die' heartbroken Wes Streeting tells LBC as he pledges to 'save the NHS'

Wes Streeting speaks to LBC. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A "heartbroken" Wes Streeting has told LBC that people are being "taken to A&E to die" as he pledged to "save the NHS."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Shelagh Fogarty, the health secretary said people are being taken into ambulances and A&Es “to die.”

It's been a turbulent start to the year for Labour ministers so far, and the NHS is struggling again amid a spike in seasonal viruses.

Six major hospitals have declared critical incidents over the last 24 hours, as patients face two-day-long waits to be seen.

Read more: Horror as 14-year-old boy stabbed to death on bus in southeast London

'Heartbroken' Wes Streeting pledges to 'save the NHS that saved him'

Warnings have been issued in Plymouth, Hampshire, Birmingham and on Merseyside and some patients have had to wait up to 50 hours to be seen.

Mr Streeting told LBC: "It breaks my heart, we are taking people in ambulances in A&Es to die.

"I’m determined to use every minute to make sure I don’t let people down, I’m determined to save the NHS that saved my life and to build the national care service this country deserves."

The Labour minister was defiant as he pledged to save the faltering health service and told listeners it is “my head on the chopping block.”

When asked if what’s going on in the UK's A&Es is a national emergency, Mr Streeting said the NHS is "broken, not beaten".

He added: "I am never going to pretend that when there are problems that everything is alright. I will do everything I can to make sure that we see consistent improvement.. it is going to take time.

"I feel genuinely distressed and ashamed about some off the things that patients are experiencing."

When probed on a plan for A&E and ambulance services, Mr Streeting said they will shortly publish an emergency care reform plan and are looking at this winter to plan for the next.

When asked by caller Melissa, an NHS consultant surgeon, about pay and pensions, Streeting says he recognises the importance of the NHS workforce but that because of the financial pressures: "I am less worried about the consultants, we need you, I value your expertise and we should pay you."

He added: "I am doing as much as I can as fast as I can, to build a new mutual respect between NHS staff and the government."

The challenges are enormous but we’re going "hell for leather", he added.

Streeting said Labour are "making unpopular decisions because ‘we’ve got to get this country out of a hole".

But he urged listeners to give the government "the benefit of the doubt".