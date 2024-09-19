Full list of Wetherspoons pubs closing by end of 2024 - check to see if your local could shut

By Flaminia Luck

Place your final orders while you still have the chance, as your local branch if Wetherspoons could soon be closing soon.

A total of 17 branches of the popular budget pub chain are currently up for sale, with 14 already under offer.

Despite seeing sales growth of nearly 8% in the year leading up to July, according to its latest trading update, the company has either sold or given up the lease on 30 pubs this year, following the closure of 41 locations last year.

However, the chain is set to open a number of new pubs in certain locations across the UK.

Wetherspoons continuously evaluates the status of the pubs it has put up for sale, and as part of this ongoing review process, certain branches may be removed from the market altogether.

This means that while some pubs are initially listed for sale, they could ultimately remain open if the company decides to keep them.

Wetherspoon pubs currently on the market:

The Pontlottyn, Abertillery

The Ivor Davies, Cardiff

Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield

The Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon

The Plough and Harrow, London

Sennockian, Sevenoaks

Hain Line, St Ives

Lord Claud Hamilton, Felixstowe (underdeveloped site)

Barid’s Department Store, Hamilton (underdeveloped site)

Foot of the Walk, Leith

Thomas Drummond, Fleetwood

The Quay, Poole

More Pubs to Open

It's not all gloomy news for Wetherspoons, as the well-know company is continuing to expand and grow.

A massive new £3.5 million pub is set to open its doors on September 24, 2024, in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

This new addition promises to be a major draw for locals and visitors alike.Wetherspoons has also recently opened "The Lion and The Unicorn" at Waterloo station, which pubgoers have praised as a "hidden gem" due to its more affordable prices compared to nearby competitors like Brewdog.

Additionally, in March 2024, Wetherspoons made a notable move by opening its first-ever pub at a holiday park, Haven's Primrose Valley in Filey, North Yorkshire, catering to holidaymakers with their well-known mix of affordability and atmosphere.