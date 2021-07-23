Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony: What time is it and how to watch?

23 July 2021, 07:23

The opening ceremony will take place at 12pm UK time.
The opening ceremony will take place at 12pm UK time. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is set to take place on Friday - find out where you can watch the event and when it starts.

The Tokyo Olympics is finally set to take place across the next few weeks - from 23 July to 8 August.

The event will be going ahead without crowds as Covid cases continue to rise in Japan.

When is the opening ceremony?

The Olympic Torch Relay has now concluded in Tokyo ahead of the ceremony.

It will begin at 8pm local time on Friday at the National Stadium in Tokyo, meaning 12pm (midday today) in the UK.

Where can you watch it?

The event will be available to watch live on terrestrial and satellite TV channels, with highlights later in the evening.

It will also be available to stream online.

There are likely be updates on the official Tokyo 2020 live blog throughout the ceremony too.

Who will be flying the flag for Team GB?

Olympic champions Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi will be Team GB's first joint flag bearers for the ceremony.

Ms Mills won sailing gold in 2016 in the women's 470 class alongside Saskia Clark and will be defending her title in Tokyo with a new team mate.

Mr Sbihi, who is the fourth rower to be afforded the privilege, won gold in the men's coxless fours in Rio and will compete in the men's eight in the Japanese capital.

Only 30 Team GB athletes are expected to march in the opening ceremony due to continued concerns over the virus.

