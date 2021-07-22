Tokyo Olympics: Social media teams 'banned from showing athletes taking the knee'

22 July 2021, 08:28

Team GB's women's football team took the knee before their match on Wednesday.
Team GB's women's football team took the knee before their match on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Tokyo Olympics social media teams have been banned from sharing posts of athletes taking the knee throughout the games.

It comes after Team GB's women's football team took the knee at their first match of the games against Chile on Wednesday.

Players from the United States, Sweden and New Zealand have since joined in with the gesture against racism.

For the Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) relaxed its rules surrounding "making demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas", allowing the teams to make the move.

However, no images appeared on the official Tokyo 2020 live blog or its social media - including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

They did not appear on the IOC's platforms either.

Read more: Team GB women's football team 'united' in decision to take the knee at Tokyo Olympics

Read more: Kwasi Kwarteng: I wouldn't take the knee - it's not addressing the issue

An insider told The Guardian that social media teams were told to not show athletes taking the knee at the games on Tuesday evening, ahead of Team GB's match.

They said they found the stance "odd" because "the organisation celebrates iconic pictures of protest".

The changes to the IOC's Rule 50 were allowed providing the protests do not cause disruption and show respect to other competitors.

"As players in Great Britain we've been taking the knee in club and international matches and we felt strongly as a group that we wanted to show support for those affected by discrimination and equality," said one of Team GB's captains - Steph Houghton - after the match.

"It was a proud moment because the Chile players took the knee too to show how united we are as sport."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zeng Yixin, Vice Minister of China’s National Health Commission (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

China rejects WHO plan for new phase of study into coronavirus origin
An internally displaced Afghan girl whose family fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, eats bread (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Pentagon acknowledges Taliban has ‘strategic momentum’ in Afghanistan
Recovery workers at the tunnel (Chinatopix via AP)

Bodies of 14 victims of Chinese tunnel flood recovered

Berry Gordy speaks onstage during Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Kennedy Centre Honours returning with prize winners revealed

Dubai International Airport (Jon Gambrell/PA)

Planes collide on taxiway at Dubai International Airport

Police forces across the country are the latest to be affected by the 'pingdemic'.

Police response times affected by 'pingdemic' as staff told to self-isolate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The 7-year-old was caught with the blade by teachers

Calls for mandatory knife crime education after 7-year-old caught with blade at school
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC

Business Secretary says Northern Ireland Protocol is 'not set in stone'
Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

NHS Confederation official predicts 'incredibly disruptive' Covid pressures on hospitals

NHS official warns of 'extreme pressure' hospitals are facing, as Covid cases rise
Man with teen daughter rallies against prosecution for street harassment

Man with teen daughter rallies against prosecution for street harassment
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London