Exclusive

Kwasi Kwarteng: I wouldn't take the knee - it's not addressing the issue

19 July 2021, 10:03 | Updated: 19 July 2021, 10:04

By Asher McShane

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng today told LBC he would not take the knee as he does not believe it does enough to "address the issue" and doesn't go far enough to tackle issues of racist abuse.

It comes after a handful of the England squad received vile racist abuse on Twitter after the Euro 2020 final loss, with the PM and Home Secretary failing to condemn those who booed players' anti-racist protests in the stadium.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Call the Cabinet this morning, Mr Kwarteng was asked if he thought Home Secretary Priti Patel was wrong to describe taking the knee as 'gesture politics'.

Mr Kwarteng said: "With regard to taking the knee, people should be allowed to express their views.

"I think what Priti Patel was saying is it's not necessarily something that she would do.

"When she says gesture politics.... it is a gesture. It's not something that's going to affect people's daily experience and I think that's the point she was making.

"I think what is completely reprehensible is the racist abuse, which is a scandal frankly in this day and age, and the fact that they are allowed to do that on social media.

"People from all sides try and politicise these issues and I think that's really regrettable."

Watch again: Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng

Mr Kwarteng told LBC that he "doesn't think" Priti Patel "stoked the fire" of racism, an accusation aimed at her by England defender Tyrone Mings on Twitter.

He continued: "I've been following football from the 80s when I was a kid and people used to throw bananas at black players. There's always been an ugly element to this. I don't think Priti Patel caused that."

Nick asked whether Mr Kwarteng would take the knee, to which he replied, "No I wouldn't. I think it's a gesture. I'm much more focused on actual outcomes.

"It's not addressing the issue. You see this in some companies. They go through the motions, they say the right things but their mindsets haven't changed. "

"It's a way of saying 'I share your pain' but you're not actually thinking about the issue and how you can change peoples' racial attitudes and combat prejudice."

He continued that those who do take the knee shouldn't be booed: "I've always been against that."

Read more: 'Shame on you': PM condemns racist abuse aimed at England players

The symbol of anti-racism solidarity gained attention in American Football in 2016 as players protested against police brutality and racism in the US.

The act has since spread further and was adopted by footballers in the UK, partly to demonstrate that racism should not be tolerated in the sport.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari confronted Kwasi Kwarteng this morning

"We could be losing billions": Ferrari confronts Minister on quarantine for those jabbed abroad
The Business Secretary was speaking on Call the Cabinet

'It's not a great look': Business Secretary reacts to Boris isolating on freedom day
Rachel Johnson was speaking ahead of 'freedom day'

'Seriously?!' Rachel Johnson says PM and Chancellor should not be self-isolating
Ex-Cop hits out at police who 'don't care about normal crime'

Ex-cop says police are 'too busy policing Covid crime to deal with things that matter'
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Riot police checking a child is self-isolating, does that make you proud to be British?'
The app has causes woe for thousands

The NHS app is 'wrecking the economy', Lord Bilimoria says

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

3 days ago

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

4 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch again

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Monday could take over as the hottest day of the year, after temperatures exceeded 30C over the weekend.

UK weather: Heatwave continues with 32C scorcher forecast

Lewis Hamilton was criticised for his celebrations after winning the race

Lewis Hamilton bombarded with racist abuse after 190mph Silverstone smash with Verstappen
July 19 sees most Covid-19 lockdown restrictions lifted

July 19 'Freedom Day': Everything you need to know - explained
The man was landed with a police record after the incident

Man lands ‘racial hatred’ police record for ‘whistling Bob The Builder theme’ at neighbour
People celebrated the reopening of nightclubs at midnight.

Party-goers celebrate end of lockdown as nightclubs reopen from midnight
NHS staff could avoid quarantine under new plans

Some double-jabbed NHS staff can avoid self-isolating even if pinged by app
A last-minute announcement that fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from France will continue to have to quarantine from Monday has caused “mass confusion”

No10 urged to explain amber list rule change for people who aren't 'UK vaccinated'
Crowds have flocked to the beach to enjoy the weather at Bournemouth

Three die as England records hottest day of the year with temperatures above 30C
The Business Secretary was speaking on Call the Cabinet

Now is the 'best time' to ease Covid restrictions or 'we'd be in a semi-permanent lockdown'
England's 'Freedom Day' will go ahead on Monday

'Freedom Day': Most lockdown restrictions lift in England