Why has it taken the Tories four years to be honest about the cost of Net Zero?

Natasha Clark questions Rishi Sunak over Net Zero honesty

Rishi Sunak was grilled over the Tories’ record on net zero by LBC political editor Natasha Clark.

As the PM outlined his ‘watered down’ net zero proposals, LBC asked him why it has taken the Tories four years to be honest about the cost.

“Why has it taken the Conservative Party four years to be honest about the cost of net zero? Will you now be honest today and admit that despite this delay, getting to net zero will cost the taxpayer quite a lot of money?”

Rishi Sunak said: “I don’t think this is about individuals and personalities.

“Both parties haven’t had this honest conversation with the country about what was involved. You can see all the flak I’m getting. That’s not going to stop me from doing what I believe is right.”

