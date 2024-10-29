Exclusive

Exclusive: Almost 6 in 10 Brits think the Chancellor is wrong on winter fuel payment cut

Almost half (46%) of 2024 Labour voters say that Rachel Reeves is making the wrong decision on cutting the Winter Fuel Payment to those who can’t claim other support.

Only a third (35%) of 2024 Labour voters say that the Chancellor is making the right decision to remove the Winter Fuel Payment from those not eligible

On average, nearly 8 in 10 (78%) people aged 55 and over say that the Chancellor shouldn’t cut Winter Fuel Payments.

Liberal Democrats have said the cut “beggars belief” and are calling for an urgent rethink.

Almost half of 2024 Labour voters say Rachel Reeves is making the wrong decision on cutting the Winter Fuel Payments. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Ahead of the Budget, a shocking new poll commissioned by the Liberal Democrats has revealed that 59% of people oppose the new Government’s policy to cut Winter Fuel Payments to some of the most vulnerable pensioners.

A poll commissioned by Savanta asked people if they thought the Chancellor’s decision to remove the Winter Fuel Payment from pensioners who aren’t entitled to pension credit or other means-tested benefits was right or wrong.

The decision is particularly opposed by older adults, with a whopping 70% of 55-64-year-olds saying that the Chancellor has made the wrong choice.

The policy is even more strongly opposed by Brits over 65+, with 83% saying that the Chancellor has made the wrong choice on Winter Fuel Payment cuts.

Pensioners and campaigners demonstrate against government's cut to the winter fuel payments. Picture: Getty

Almost 1 in 2 (46%) 2024 Labour voters say that Rachel Reeves is making the wrong decision on cutting the Winter Fuel Payment to those who can’t claim other support, while only just over one in three (36%) support it.

This comes after the Liberal Democrats have called for the new government to reconsider cutting the Winter Fuel Payments for the most vulnerable pensioners, arguing that many will have to choose between heating or eating as we approach the winter months.

Recently, Liberal Democrat MPs voted against Labour’s Winter Fuel Payment cuts.

PM Keir Starmer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

Commenting, Liberal Democrats Treasury Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said: “It beggars belief that the new Government are pushing ahead with this cut which will badly impact millions of the most vulnerable pensioners.

“Scrapping the winter fuel payment will be a monumental mistake for the new government, forcing some pensioners who are struggling to make ends meet, to choose between heating or eating this winter.

“Liberal Democrats MPs will continue to fight tooth and nail against these cuts, it’s not too late for the Chancellor to change course.”