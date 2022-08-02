Shark attack off Cornwall coast as woman snorkeler bitten on the leg

A snorkeller swims alongside a Blue Shark (file photo). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A snorkeler was treated by medics after being bitten in the leg in a suspected shark attack off the coast of Cornwall.

The woman is understood to have been swimming during a trip to see blue sharks that appear off the coasts of West Cornwall during the summer.

Penzance Coastguard Rescue Team was dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard sent Penzance Coastguard Rescue Team to meet a snorkeller who suffered a suspected shark bite.

"The coastguard was notified just before 12.30pm on Thursday (July 28).

"It is believed the swimmer suffered a leg injury.

"The coastguard team met the casualty at Penzance harbour to assist with passing them into the care of the ambulance service."

The woman was left in the care of paramedics. There was no indication of the seriousness of the bite.

CornwallLive reported that the injury was caused by a suspected shark bite.

In August 2012 a beach in Ceredigion, Wales was closed to bathers due to the presence of a blue shark.