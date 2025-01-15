World reacts to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after 15 months of fighting - as hostages to be 'released shortly'

World reacts to Gaza ceasefire deal
By Emma Soteriou

The world has reacted to the Israel and Hamas ceasefire deal after 15 months of fighting.

Officials confirmed on Wednesday that a deal had been agreed between Israel and Hamas.

It marks a major breakthrough after a week of negotiations in Qatari capital Doha.

Celebrations have since broken out in both southern Gaza and Israel, with locals in Tel Aviv pictured dropping their placards and embracing one another as flares filled the skies with smoke.

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Israeli hostages would be "released shortly" in a post on Truth Social.

"WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST," he said. "THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!"

He later added that the "epic" agreement could not have happened without his "Historic Victory in November".

"It signalled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies," he said.

"I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."

Mr Trump went on to say: "We have achieved so much without even being in the White House.

"Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!"

Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan said the deal was an important step for regional stability.

He said efforts for a two-state solution were ongoing.

Belgium's Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, said: "After too many months of conflict, we feel tremendous relief for the hostages, for their families and for the people of Gaza.

"Let’s hope this ceasefire will put an end to the fighting and mark the beginning of a sustained peace. Belgium stands ready to help."

Dubravka Suica, European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, said: "I welcome the ceasefire agreement and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, which will bring much-needed relief to those affected by the devastating conflict.

"The EU remains committed to supporting all efforts towards a long-lasting peace and recovery."

British PM Keir Starmer said: "After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for.

"They have borne the brunt of this conflict – triggered by the brutal terrorists of Hamas, who committed the deadliest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7th, 2023.

"The hostages, who were brutally ripped from their homes on that day and held captive in unimaginable conditions ever since, can now finally return to their families.

"But we should also use this moment to pay tribute to those who won’t make it home – including the British people who were murdered by Hamas. We will continue to mourn and remember them.

"For the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a warzone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza.

"And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people – grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state.

"The UK and its allies will continue to be at the forefront of these crucial efforts to break the cycle of violence and secure long-term peace in the Middle East."

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: "The announcement of a ceasefire is, at last, a moment of hope after many months of darkness and despair for the region.

"As this ceasefire comes into effect, Palestinians will hope that the killing will now stop. Israeli hostages will finally be returned their loved ones again after being held in captivity for 15 months.

"The work of flooding Gaza with the aid which it has desperately needed for months must begin in earnest."

He continued: "Now, it is incumbent on the UK and the entire international community to do all it can to ensure that this ceasefire does not turn out to be temporary truce.

"Otherwise we will not be able to get the remaining hostages home and finally alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"We must look back on this moment as the first step on the road to a lasting peace.

"That two-state solution, with a recognised Palestinian state based in 1967 borders, is the only way to deliver the dignity and security which Israelis and Palestinians deserve."

