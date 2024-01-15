Cyber attacks, riots and lies: Leaked documents show step-by-step plan for how Putin could trigger World War Three

15 January 2024, 19:28

Leaked documents show a hypothetical scenario for Russia and Nato facing off against each other
Leaked documents show a hypothetical scenario for Russia and Nato facing off against each other. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Leaked documents show how Nato could respond to World War Three - with a step-by-step plan showing how the West would resist aggression launched by Vladimir Putin.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The plans depict a hypothetical future scenario, where Russia mobilises 200,000 more men as its forces are bogged down in Ukraine.

Putin uses them to launch a spring offensive, winning the war in June in a nightmare scenario for Europe.

Hybrid attacks are then launched on the West, before Russia builds up forces on the border with Nato countries Poland and Lithuania.

Read more: UK to send 20,000 troops to largest Nato military exercise since the Cold War in response to Russian aggression

After stirring up tensions in the Baltics, Nato deploys 300,000 soldiers east on "Day X" as they stare down Russian forces over the Suwalki gap, the region between Moscow's satellite Belarus and its Kaliningrad enclave.

The papers were leaked from the German Ministry of Defence to Bild.

The "Alliance Defence 2025" plans are not an early warning of how events will go - but a hypothetical scenario for decision-makers to consider as they evaluate possible future confrontations with Russia.

Nato troops are sent eastward under the scenario
Nato troops are sent eastward under the scenario. Picture: Alamy
About 300,000 Nato troops are sent to confront Russia in the papers
About 300,000 Nato troops are sent to confront Russia in the papers. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the ministry said: "Basically, I can tell you that considering different scenarios, even if they are extremely unlikely, is part of everyday military business, especially in training."

The scenario sets out a situation where Putin's mobilisation of 200,000 men - something that would prove controversial in Russia - helps achieve victory over Kyiv by June as Western support declines.

Then, in July of this year, Russia launches hybrid attacks on the West, including a cyber campaign. Russian minorities in the Baltics are incited to sow chaos.

Read more: Britain to increase Ukraine funding to £2.5bn, Rishi Sunak announces, as PM visits Kyiv

In September, 50,000 troops are deployed to Belarus, which has all but been absorbed as a Russian satellite state under the leadership of Alexander Lukashenko.

That puts them on the doorstep of Nato countries Poland and Lithuania.

Putin also moves soldiers and missiles to Kaliningrad, its European enclave, as a feint to distract Nato when he instead intends to make a play for the Suwalki gap.

Vladimir Putin mobilises 200,000 more men against Ukraine under the scenario
Vladimir Putin mobilises 200,000 more men against Ukraine under the scenario. Picture: Alamy

Occupying this narrow stretch of land, some 60 miles wide, would cut off the former Soviet states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from the rest of Nato.

It would also connect Kaliningrad with Russia and its puppet state.

In December, Moscow keeps up its attempt to destabilise the Baltics, stirring up clashes and riots just after the US election.

True to form, Russia would use its status in the UN to claim it is the victim. Under the scenario, Russia accuses the West of preparing to attack it and moves in a pair of tank divisions and a mechanised infantry division in March next year.

Nato then sends 300,000 troops east on "Day X", some point in summer 2025 - and war breaks out 30 days later.

It comes as the UK sends 20,000 troops to take part in Nato's Steadfast Defender exercise, which will see 31 Nato nations and Sweden take part in training.

They will deploy across Europe.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tim Martin spoke to Andrew Marr on Monday

Wetherspoons boss Sir Tim Martin brands Dry January a 'cult', and effect on pub sales has got worse in recent years

Mideast Tensions

Missile strikes US-owned ship off coast of Yemen in Gulf of Aden

Snow and ice forecasts have been extended to more regions across the UK.

More Brits to brace for Arctic blast as Met Office extends snow and ice warnings across UK as temperatures hit -10C

Girls were "left at the mercy" of grooming gangs for years

Grooming gangs found in Rochdale ‘happening all over the country’, Jess Phillips tells LBC

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump’s grip on Republican politics put to the test in Iowa’s caucuses

Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38

Hamas releases new video with Israeli hostage claiming two other captives 'have been killed in IDF strikes'

Four people were arrested during protests held over the weekend.

Four arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences during London protests over the weekend

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged

Everton and Nottingham Forest face points deductions after being hit with Premier League finance breach charges

Marius Gustavson

Escort who cut off 'eunuch maker's' penis and said it was 'one for the bucket list' jailed for five years

Struggling to sleep and suffering from alopecia, Katie expressed that she was finding prison life difficult to bear

'I’m just not made for prison': Jailed student Katie Allan's tragic last letter to parents before taking her own life

Sagiv Jehezkel

Israeli football player leaves Turkey after showing support for Gaza hostages

Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's supporting Gaza and Hamas

Rishi Sunak says strikes on Houthi rebels are 'self defence' and a response to a 'direct threat to UK vessels'

Alberto Fioletti stabbed Stephanie Hodgkinson to death

'Narcissist' vet who murdered his ex-girlfriend after she dumped him jailed for life

Morgan was due to be thrown out of the UK in November last year before plans for his deportation were thwarted by protesters

Jamaican gangster with firearm convictions dodged deportation after "ill-informed do-gooders" staged mutiny on plane

Gaza wreckage

UN agencies warn of famine and disease in Gaza and urge faster aid arrivals

Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's support for Gaza and Hamas

Missile hits US-owned ship south of Yemen days after British and American airstrikes destroyed Houthi sites

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hizb ut-Tahrir chief Abdul Wahid pictured last year. The group could be banned in the UK

MPs to vote on Palestine protest organisers Hizb ut-Tahrir being declared terrorists after call for 'jihad'
Naval vessel

Yemen’s Houthi rebels fire missile at US warship in Red Sea

William's fury at Harry's 'blatant attack' on Kate

William's fury over Harry's 'lowest of the low' attack on Kate

Tractor demo in Berlin

Farmers drive thousands of tractors into Berlin in fuel subsidy cuts protest

Ashley Singh and Sophie Bruyea have been sentenced for taking £250,000 from gym-goers' lockers

Couple stole £250,000 from gym-goers’ lockers and flaunted lavish lifestyles on social media
Josef Fritzl could be let out on parole

Josef Fritzl could be freed from jail soon 'and thinks he is a pop star' as psychiatrist insists he his now 'harmless'
Elon Musk

World could see its first trillionaire within 10 years, Oxfam says

A baby pygmy hippo

Strike the pose: First photoshoot for rare male pygmy hippo at Czech zoo

Joelinton posted on Instagram after his break-in

Newcastle star Joelinton breaks silence after break-in at family home leaves Brazil midfielder 'shaken'
The Pope

Pope acknowledges same-sex blessings row but insists: ‘Lord blesses everyone’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew's biggest regret was that he did not denounce the photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew's 'biggest regret' was failing to denounce 'fake photo' with Virginia Giuffre
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF

Queen 'was furious after Harry and Meghan said she gave blessing to naming of Lilibet', new book claims
The idea of making Charles regent was given 'serious thought'

'Secret summits' took place to make Charles regent during Queen Elizabeth's final years

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit