Deputy Green Party Leader admits to performing hypnotherapy to 'enlarge' women's breasts in the past

Zack Polanski, the deputy leader of the Green Party, has admitted to performing hypnotherapy to 'enlarge' women's breasts in the past.

LBC's Tom Swarbrick asked Mr Polanski about the practice after an article by The Sun from 2013 resurfaced about him performing the practice at a hypnotherapy clinic on Harley Street.

In the 90-minute sessions allegedly costing £222, women were told to visualise themselves with bigger breasts.

On Wednesday, Mr Polanski apologised for his past actions and said he never believed them.

"It does not represent my work, it does not represent me."

Mr Polanski added he never charged for the service.

"This was 11 years ago. I wasn't involved in politics at all," he added.

The deputy leader said he'd had a "varied life experience" before becoming a politician, adding he'd also been a barman, waiter, nightclub doorman and actor.

He also said he apologised the day after the article came out.

"I apologised because I recognise that can be offensive to people", he said.

In the same interview, Mr Polanski also spoke of a 'conspiracy of silence' from Labour and the Conservative Party about where money will come from for public spending.

"They are talking about moving small pots of money about. The Green Party want big pots of money from the wealthiest in society- that's why we're proposing the wealth tax."

He also spoke of the importance of Net Zero.

"Net Zero will take up every single area of our economy. On public transport - sometimes it's cheaper to drive a car than get public transport in London- and that's replicated throughout the country. We want to stop that."

"We want to insulate every home in Britain - it reduces bills, reduces emissions and will create good green jobs, that's the future the green party are offering."

According to his website, Zack Polanski is a Green Party London Assembly member, he has chaired London’s Environment Committee since May 2021 and is the Green Party spokesperson for Democracy & Citizen Engagement.

"I’m Jewish and gay – I was born in Salford near Manchester, studied in Wales and the US, and now live in Hackney," he added.

"I’ve worked in prisons, schools, universities and nightclubs so I very much understand the lives of people working in the gig economy."