Workers Party candidate labelled trans community a ‘danger to society’

Candidate Jody McIntyre is alleged to have sent the messages in a local community WhatsApp group. Picture: Supplied

By Henry Riley

A candidate for George Galloway’s Workers Party wrote in a WhatsApp group that he felt the trans community is a "danger to society," LBC can reveal.

Jody McIntyre, the party’s candidate in Birmingham Yardley against former Shadow Minister Jess Phillips, is alleged to have sent the messages in a local community WhatsApp group.

The messages, uncovered by LBC, appear to refer to a discussion which has taken place, resulting in a message from Mr McIntyre saying “I honestly think the trans community are a danger to society… but we can have different views”.

The candidate wrote "So you believe that if a person 'identifies' as a certain sex they literally become that sex?? Or should I say he believes. I honestly think the trans community are a danger to society."

On Crowdfunder Jody McIntyre describes himself as a “Birmingham resident” who was “shocked and dismayed to discover that… Jess Phillips is a member of Labour friends of Israel… This is unconscionable”

The Workers Party declined to comment.

Candidates standing in Birmingham Yardley include:

Yvonne Beverley Clements - Conservative and Unionist Party

Roxanne Green - Green Party

Roger Harmer - Liberal Democrats

Nora Kamberi - Reform UK

Jody McIntyre - Workers Party of Britain

Jess Phillips - Labour Party