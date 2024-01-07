Zara Aleena's family breaks silence as her murderer is caught having sex with prison worker

7 January 2024, 14:34 | Updated: 7 January 2024, 14:51

Zara Aleena's killer was caught having sex with a prison worker
Zara Aleena's killer was caught having sex with a prison worker. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Zara Aleena's family have blasted the state of Belmarsh prison after it emerged her killer had sex with a female worker there.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 35-year-old law graduate was sexually assaulted and killed by Jordan McSweeney as she walked home at night in Ilford, east London, in June 2022.

He grabbed her from behind and dragged her to a driveway so he could unleash his attack, which saw him kick and stamp on her in near-10 minute ordeal.

McSweeney was jailed for life in December 2022 as a judge described him as "deeply violent".

But it has emerged he had sex with a 32-year-old prison worker at maximum security Belmarsh Prison in south east London. The Mirror reported she is an agency employee and not a prison guard.

Zara's aunt Farah Naz was told about the incident last April soon after it happened, but it was only made public last week.

Zara was murdered in a horrific attack unleashed by "deeply violent" Jordan McSweeney
Zara was murdered in a horrific attack unleashed by "deeply violent" Jordan McSweeney. Picture: Handout

"Is Belmarsh a social club or our country's most high-security prison? There are serious questions to be answered and we need a public investigation," she said.

"Zara doesn't even get to breathe but her killer gets to have sex in prison. There has to be a cover-up inside Belmarsh for all those people not to know. Otherwise the system is working worse than we believed."

Guards at Belmarsh kicked down a locked door to find McSweeney having sex with the worker.

Read more: Zara Aleena's killer 'caught having sex with female prison worker' inside HMP Belmarsh

Farah said she was told in a meeting in June that Alex Chalk, the justice secretary, had not heard of it.

She said she asked him at the end what he was going to do about Belmarsh.

"I was alluding to the sexual relationship Zara's killer had been having. He went bright red," she said.

"He said, 'I don't know what you are talking about'. His secretary had to find out and tell him. He then looked at his team and said, 'We must look at this'."

McSweeney was caught having sex with a prison worker
McSweeney was caught having sex with a prison worker. Picture: Police

The Ministry of Justice insists there was no cover up and said that the delay came from Mr Chalk having been recently appointed at the time.

Farah questioned how a prisoner who is meant to be locked up 23 hours a day could meet a worker, or even have access to a woman given his crime.

Read more: ‘Let’s remember Zara and not him’, family of Zara Aleena tells LBC, as killer’s minimum term sentence reduced

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and has been released under investigation.

The whole case has been damaging for the justice system. There were questions as to how McSweeney, who had 69 offences on his record and tried to target five other women on the night he killed Zara, was free to commit his crime.

He was out of jail on licence but had been recalled to prison two days prior because he had missed probation meetings.

Police could not find him at his home when they turned up to arrest him.

Just hours later, McSweeney killed Zara.

He refused to attend his sentencing after he was caught, and his initial minimum term of 38 years was lowered to 34 in October despite him walking out halfway through the hearing, saying he had "heard enough".

That came despite authorities discovering he had sex with the prison worker.

Farah said: "Zara's killer has exposed the weakness in our creaking systems so many times. It is simply not right.

"It is even worse to think they took five years off his sentence just months after he'd been having sex in prison. Surely you shouldn't be rewarding someone who has sex in prison with a reduced sentence?"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bangladesh Elections

Sheikh Hasina set for fourth consecutive term as PM as Bangladesh goes to polls

The car came off the road at Tetney Lock

Boy, 16, and man, 40, killed after car crashes off road and plunges into water at lock in Lincolnshire

Snow is due to hit parts of the UK as the Met Office issued an ice warning

Heavy snow set to hit UK on Monday as Met Office publishes yellow weather warning and new cold health alerts issued

Alan Bates has spearheaded attempts to clear sub-postmasters in the Post Office Horizon scandal

Rishi Sunak confirms government is developing plan to help Post Office workers clear their names in Horizon scandal

South Africa Crime Security

Private security firms fill void in crime-riddled South Africa

Japan Earthquake

Rescue teams still at work six days after Japanese earthquake

Rishi Sunak has pledged to keep cutting tax after Jeremy Hunt took a cautious stance

Rishi Sunak drops biggest hint yet he will cut tax before an election - despite Jeremy Hunt's caution

Jordan US Blinken Israel Palestinians

Antony Blinken continues Middle East diplomacy amid Gaza conflict

Egypt Coptic Christmas

In Pictures: Orthodox churches begin Christmas celebrations

Israel Palestinians

Israel says major combat in northern Gaza is over as it switches focus

The plane during the emergency

US officials order grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners after blowout

Alan Bates has spearheaded attempts to clear sub-postmasters in the Post Office Horizon scandal

Hundreds of Post Office workers 'could get appeals overturned quicker' under new plans to tackle Horizon scandal

Lloyd Austin

Biden officials were unaware US defence secretary was in hospital

Police are trying to track down the Night Watcher after he left victims beaten and terrified

Hunt for terrifying 'Night Watcher' who violently robs wealthy homes and ties up victims with 'military level skills'

Bangladesh Election

Bangladesh voters go to the polls amid opposition boycott

Japan Earthquake

Snow hinders rescues and aid deliveries after Japan quakes kill 126 people

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maya Bracken was found stabbed to death in a crashed Lexus

Named: Woman, 56, who was stabbed to death in crashed Lexus before boy, 18, dies at nearby train tracks
Donald Trump

Trump downplays Capitol siege and calls jailed rioters ‘hostages’

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Antony Blinken

Blinken says Turkey committed to ‘positive’ role in post-war Gaza

A bank manager who was unfairly sacked for using the N-word while asking a question at an anti-racism seminar has won a £490,000 payout.

Bank worker wins £490,000 payout after being sacked for using N-word in training session

Hezbollah soldiers

Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Israel trade heavy cross-border fire

Japan Earthquake

Woman in her 90s rescued five days after deadly Japanese quake

Passengers were left terrified after part of the fuselage blew out

US grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after Alaska Airlines flight loses part of fuselage at 16,000ft
Ahmir Jolliff

School principal shot by gunman ‘risked himself to protect pupils’

Robert Jenrick has vowed to amend the Government's Rwanda bill to make it - after he resigned in protest at the bill last year.

Jenrick vows amendments to Rwanda bill as Starmer tells Sunak to come clean on asylum plans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

No investigation into Prince Andrew, Met says, after Starmer calls for police to 'look at' Epstein accusations
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

Keir Starmer calls for Met Police to 'look at' Prince Andrew accusations after duke named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit