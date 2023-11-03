‘Let’s remember Zara and not him’: Family of Zara Aleena tells LBC, as killer’s minimum term sentence reduced

Zara Aleena's aunt has said to 'remember Zara's legacy' after her killer's minimum sentence was reduced today. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Zara Aleena’s family have urged the public to 'remember Zara's legacy' and ‘forget about her killer’ after he won a Court of Appeal bid to reduce the minimum term of his sentence on Friday.

Judges ruled on Friday that too high an “uplift” had been imposed on McSweeney’s sentence last December. His minimum term life sentence has now been reduced to 33 years.

Jordan McSweeney, 30, killed the 35-year-old law graduate while she was walking home alone in the early hours of June 26 last year when she was stalked along Cranbrook Road in Ilford.

McSweeney was caught on camera grabbing her from behind and dragging her into a driveway, where she was subjected to a horrific violent attack that lasted nearly ten minutes, and ended with him stamping on the victim.

Ms Aleena was found struggling to breathe and later died in hospital.

Her killer was handed a 38 year minimum term sentence last December after admitting to Ms Aleena’s murder and sexual assault.

Ms Aleena's aunt, Farah Naz, to that the decision to reduce his minimum sentence on Friday was a "disheartening message for women" but urged the public to "remember Zara's legacy" in spite of it.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, she said: "I’m disappointed, we would as a family, if we had the law in our hands, extend the minimum sentence to a life sentence.

Zara Aleena was killed in June last year. Picture: Alamy

“People often say to me this [ruling] must re-traumatise you and re-traumatise your family. We’re not re-traumatised because we haven’t escaped the trauma yet.

"Our heads come up above the water occasionally, we have moments where we have to breathe. Breathing and living is a struggle and as a family we have to work really hard to be joyful.”

She continued: “We do allow ourselves to rise above the trauma, and we have to, but we do struggle intensely still. What’s important, the key message from today, and for everybody to remember is: let’s remember Zara and not him. Let’s put him away, forget him, he’s not important. Let’s think about the change and Zara’s legacy.”

In a statement issued by Ms Aleena's aunt, Farah Naz, after the ruling on Friday she said: "Today's decision, a decision to reduce the minimum sentence for that repugnant man, aligns with an established legal sentencing framework, a framework we comprehend.

"Yet, the message it conveys to women is disheartening, suggesting that a 'life sentence' may not truly mean a lifetime behind bars. It is, in all honesty, a shallow triumph for him.

"Despite his sentencing to a minimum of 33 years, his time in incarceration has been marred by abhorrent conduct, marked by a lack of remorse and a callous attitude toward others. The prospect of his release after 33 years remains slim, but, naturally, we hope he remains imprisoned for life."

Jordan McSweeney's minimum term life sentence was reduced by five years on Friday. Picture: Met Police

McSweeney, who refused to attend his sentencing in December, made an appeal for a reduced sentence last month via videolink from Long Lartin prison in Worcestershire.

McSweeney's barrister George Carter-Stephenson KC told the court that while there was a sexual motive to the crime committed by his client, the murder was not premeditated.

The sentencing judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, had therefore wrongly factored in the "aggravating features" in the case, he argued.

"At the outset can I make it clear that it is accepted that the attack and murder in this case was particularly savage and brutal, and nothing I intend to say in this address is in any way meant to detract from that,” Mr Carter-Stephenson told the court.

He continued: "The attack was an opportunistic act rather than anything that was planned in advance, though there was clearly a sexual encounter in mind.

"He planned to look for a sexual encounter, with or without consent."

Friends and family held a vigil for Ms Aleena on the one year anniversary of her death. Picture: Alamy

McSweeney had targeted at least five other women before sexually assaulting and murdering Ms Aleena in Ilford.

The attack lasted nine minutes and Ms Aleena suffered 46 separate injuries. It was caught on CCTV.

But Oliver Glasgow KC, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said the idea that McSweeney did not intend to kill Ms Aleena was “unsustainable” due to his stalking of other women before the attack.

"The sexual assault of Ms Aleena was the culmination of hours of planning and premeditation,” he said.

Judges announced the reduction to McSweeney's minimum term life sentence on Friday.

Lady Chief Justice Lady Carr, sitting with Mrs Justice McGowan and Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, said on Friday: "Having correctly found that Ms Aleena must have been rendered unconscious at an early stage in the attack, the judge had lacked a sufficient evidential basis on which to be sure that there had been additional mental or physical suffering such as to justify an increase in the 30-year starting point.

McSweeney pleaded guilty to murder and sexual assault in December, and it emerged that he was due to be recalled to prison at the time of the murder.

He was released just nine days before killing Ms Aleena and had his license revoked during this time for failing to attend probation meetings.

McSweeney was known to police as a serial offender, with 28 previous convictions for 69 offences, including burglary and assault.