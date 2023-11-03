‘Let’s remember Zara and not him’: Family of Zara Aleena tells LBC, as killer’s minimum term sentence reduced

3 November 2023, 14:13 | Updated: 3 November 2023, 14:15

Zara Aleena's aunt has said to 'remember Zara's legacy' after her killer's minimum sentence was reduced today.
Zara Aleena's aunt has said to 'remember Zara's legacy' after her killer's minimum sentence was reduced today. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Zara Aleena’s family have urged the public to 'remember Zara's legacy' and ‘forget about her killer’ after he won a Court of Appeal bid to reduce the minimum term of his sentence on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Judges ruled on Friday that too high an “uplift” had been imposed on McSweeney’s sentence last December. His minimum term life sentence has now been reduced to 33 years.

Jordan McSweeney, 30, killed the 35-year-old law graduate while she was walking home alone in the early hours of June 26 last year when she was stalked along Cranbrook Road in Ilford.

McSweeney was caught on camera grabbing her from behind and dragging her into a driveway, where she was subjected to a horrific violent attack that lasted nearly ten minutes, and ended with him stamping on the victim.

Ms Aleena was found struggling to breathe and later died in hospital.

Her killer was handed a 38 year minimum term sentence last December after admitting to Ms Aleena’s murder and sexual assault.

Ms Aleena's aunt, Farah Naz, to that the decision to reduce his minimum sentence on Friday was a "disheartening message for women" but urged the public to "remember Zara's legacy" in spite of it.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, she said: "I’m disappointed, we would as a family, if we had the law in our hands, extend the minimum sentence to a life sentence.

Zara Aleena was killed in June last year.
Zara Aleena was killed in June last year. Picture: Alamy

“People often say to me this [ruling] must re-traumatise you and re-traumatise your family. We’re not re-traumatised because we haven’t escaped the trauma yet.

"Our heads come up above the water occasionally, we have moments where we have to breathe. Breathing and living is a struggle and as a family we have to work really hard to be joyful.”

She continued: “We do allow ourselves to rise above the trauma, and we have to, but we do struggle intensely still. What’s important, the key message from today, and for everybody to remember is: let’s remember Zara and not him. Let’s put him away, forget him, he’s not important. Let’s think about the change and Zara’s legacy.”

In a statement issued by Ms Aleena's aunt, Farah Naz, after the ruling on Friday she said: "Today's decision, a decision to reduce the minimum sentence for that repugnant man, aligns with an established legal sentencing framework, a framework we comprehend.

"Yet, the message it conveys to women is disheartening, suggesting that a 'life sentence' may not truly mean a lifetime behind bars. It is, in all honesty, a shallow triumph for him.

"Despite his sentencing to a minimum of 33 years, his time in incarceration has been marred by abhorrent conduct, marked by a lack of remorse and a callous attitude toward others. The prospect of his release after 33 years remains slim, but, naturally, we hope he remains imprisoned for life."

Read more: More than 120 Met officers face no restrictions despite being under investigation for sexual or domestic abuse

Read more: Zara Aleena's killer Jordan McSweeney walks out of own appeal hearing for shorter sentence saying he's "had enough"

Jordan McSweeney's minimum term life sentence was reduced by five years on Friday.
Jordan McSweeney's minimum term life sentence was reduced by five years on Friday. Picture: Met Police

McSweeney, who refused to attend his sentencing in December, made an appeal for a reduced sentence last month via videolink from Long Lartin prison in Worcestershire.

McSweeney's barrister George Carter-Stephenson KC told the court that while there was a sexual motive to the crime committed by his client, the murder was not premeditated.

The sentencing judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, had therefore wrongly factored in the "aggravating features" in the case, he argued.

"At the outset can I make it clear that it is accepted that the attack and murder in this case was particularly savage and brutal, and nothing I intend to say in this address is in any way meant to detract from that,” Mr Carter-Stephenson told the court.

He continued: "The attack was an opportunistic act rather than anything that was planned in advance, though there was clearly a sexual encounter in mind.

"He planned to look for a sexual encounter, with or without consent."

Friends and family held a vigil for Ms Aleena on the one year anniversary of her death.
Friends and family held a vigil for Ms Aleena on the one year anniversary of her death. Picture: Alamy

McSweeney had targeted at least five other women before sexually assaulting and murdering Ms Aleena in Ilford.

The attack lasted nine minutes and Ms Aleena suffered 46 separate injuries. It was caught on CCTV.

But Oliver Glasgow KC, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said the idea that McSweeney did not intend to kill Ms Aleena was “unsustainable” due to his stalking of other women before the attack.

"The sexual assault of Ms Aleena was the culmination of hours of planning and premeditation,” he said.

Judges announced the reduction to McSweeney's minimum term life sentence on Friday.

Lady Chief Justice Lady Carr, sitting with Mrs Justice McGowan and Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, said on Friday: "Having correctly found that Ms Aleena must have been rendered unconscious at an early stage in the attack, the judge had lacked a sufficient evidential basis on which to be sure that there had been additional mental or physical suffering such as to justify an increase in the 30-year starting point.

McSweeney pleaded guilty to murder and sexual assault in December, and it emerged that he was due to be recalled to prison at the time of the murder.

He was released just nine days before killing Ms Aleena and had his license revoked during this time for failing to attend probation meetings.

McSweeney was known to police as a serial offender, with 28 previous convictions for 69 offences, including burglary and assault.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Eric Trump in court

Eric Trump tells trial he relied on accountants for financial statement accuracy

Holding a pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day would be "provocative and disrespectful", the Prime Minister has said.

Cenotaph at risk: Rishi Sunak warns pro-Palestine protests on Armistice Day would be 'provocative and disrespectful'

Morocco Excavation

Archaeologists unearth ‘ruins of port city’ at Moroccan Unesco site at Chellah

Judge refuses to delay the trial of Just Stop Oil protesters after one of them said she was flying to India

Judge refuses Just Stop Oil protestors plea to postpone trial because she was planning to fly to India

Fans have praised this new change.

Ay Caramba! The Simpsons retires one of its longest running gags because 'times have changed'

Asteroid Flyby

Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft discovers tiny moon around asteroid during close flyby

Hassan Nasrallah greets supporters via video link

Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as war with Hamas rages on

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos moving from Seattle to Miami

A wildfire in Spain

Winds from Storm Ciaran whip up wildfire in Spain as 850 people are evacuated

Ground operations are taking place inside the Gaza Strip

Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire as Blinken urges more civilian protection

A self-employed gardener has been banned for five years from dressing in an all-black gimp suit in public at night and "crawling, wriggling or writhing on the ground".

'Somerset Gimp' banned from wearing black fetish suit and 'writhing on the ground' for five years

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah makes first speech on Israel-Gaza war

Hezbollah leader says Israel-Hamas "battle" has "extended to more than one front" sparking fears of a wider war

The hippos had been deemed an invasive species.

Pablo Escobar's feral 'cocaine hippos' face cull in Colombia after being deemed 'invasive' and 'ecological time bombs'

A shopping centre security officer is set to stand trial next year accused of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby.

Security guard denies plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

Steven Tyler is facing a lawsuit from a woman alleging sexual assault when she was a teenager.

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler accused of sexually assaulting teen model in 1975 after new lawsuit

Hockey player Adam Johnson died after an accident on the ice

Coroner sends 'sincere condolences' to family of ice hockey star Adam Johnson after his throat was cut in freak accident

Latest News

See more Latest News

Humza Yousaf has confirmed that his wife Nadia's parents, who were trapped in Gaza, were able to leave the territory.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf reveals his wife's parents have left Gaza through Rafah crossing
The wet and windy conditions have meant many firework displays are being cancelled across the country.

Full list of Bonfire Night firework displays cancelled this weekend because of Storm Ciarán
Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russia steps up aerial barrage as Ukraine braces for infrastructure attacks

An aerial view of the Prato area after floods hit the Tuscany region

Death toll rises in Europe as Storm Ciaran arrives in Italy with record rainfall

Ralf Schumacher gave a rare update on life after his brother's accident.

‘Sometimes life isn’t fair’: Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf offers update after F1 legend's near-fatal accident
Helicopters drop water to douse the wildfire

Hawaii firefighters continue to battle wildfire in mountainous Oahu

Zara Aleena's murdered has had his minimum term life sentence reduced.

‘A shallow triumph for a repugnant man’: Family of Zara Aleena speak out as killer’s minimum term sentence reduced
Traffic moves on a road enveloped by fog and smog in New Delhi, India

New Delhi shuts schools and limits construction work amid severe air pollution

Police have launched an investigation into the picture (L) after pro-Palestinian protests at the Cenotaph

Sickening poster at the Cenotaph: Met investigation as calls grow to stop protesters targeting 'sacred' Remembrance Day
The video has sparket debate over plane etiquette.

'I’m allowed to put my seat back!': Plane etiquette row breaks out on flight over passenger's reclining seat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate in Scotland

Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike
The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech
Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit