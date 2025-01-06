Zendaya and Tom Holland 'engaged' as star dons huge diamond ring at Golden Globes

Fans are certain Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Hollywood A-listers Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly engaged after the actress was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring to the Golden Globes.

Spiderman actor Holland reportedly popped the question over the festive period while at one of Zendaya’s US homes.

The pair were alone for the romantic moment but told their families later, according to reports.

Before getting down on one knee, the English actor reportedly asked Zendaya's dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, for his blessing.

The pair are yet to start planning for their wedding, TMZ reports.

Zendaya during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

Fans were quick to point out the massive diamond ring on Zendaya’s finger as she stunned on the Golden Globe red carpet on Sunday, which Tom Holland did not attend.

The 28-year-old actress was nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy film for her role as Tashi Duncan in Challengers.

He has previously said he prefers to not attend red-carpet events with his partner so she can get the attention she deserves.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been together since 2021. Picture: Getty

"Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us," the Marvel star previously said.

Fans also spotted what appears to be a small T tattoo on her ribcage, which many believe stands for Tom.

The pair first met in 2016 filming Spiderman: Homecoming but went public with their relationship in 2021.

They are set to star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming 2026 adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey.