Donald Trump calls second impeachment attempts a 'witch hunt'

Donald Trump has warned attempts to impeach him for a second time are causing "tremendous anger". Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has said attempts to impeach him a second time are “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics”, and warned it is "causing tremendous anger” among his followers.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since Wednesday's deadly riot at the Capitol, the outgoing-US President refused to answer questions on whether he would resign following accusations he fanned the flames of the attack.

He said he wanted "no violence" in the run-up to President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration and added: "On the impeachment, it's really a continuation of the greatest witch-hunt in the history of politics, it's ridiculous - it's absolutely ridiculous.

"The impeachment is causing tremendous anger... and it's really a terrible thing that they're doing.

"For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country and it's causing tremendous anger."

Chaos broke out on Wednesday when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Picture: PA

Five people were killed in the riots - including one police officer - when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and broke into the Senate following a Trump rally in which he told them to "fight harder".

But he claimed on Wednesday what he said was "totally appropriate".

Another police officer who was trying to defend the historic building took his own life shortly after the riots.

Trump had encouraged people to gather for his “Save America March” on the day Congress was certifying the election win of President-Elect Joe Biden, to further make unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

During the chaos that ensued, which included his own Vice President being forced to shelter in the building, Trump told those who were storming the Capitol that he "loved them", and "understood" why they were committing criminal acts.

Democrats have gone forward with their efforts to impeach Trump for a second time, and on Monday he was charged with "incitement of insurrection" in the impeachment article.

The vote will be held on Wednesday and if it goes through, Trump will hold the unenviable title of the the only US President in history to be impeached twice.

