Donald Trump 'doing very well' in hospital with coronavirus, his physician says

Donald Trump was flown to hospital on Friday. Picture: AP

By Ewan Somerville

Donald Trump is "doing very well" and not on oxygen as he battles coronavirus in hospital, his physician has said.

Dr Sean Conley said in a televised briefing on Saturday afternoon: "At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made, first he had a mild cough, some naval congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving."

He said his admission to hospital was "a precautionary measure to provide state of the art monitoring and any care that he may need".

Mr Trump is not on oxygen or having difficulty breathing, officials said.

"All indications are that he will remain off of oxygen going forward," Mr Conley said, adding Mr Trump told medics "I could walk out of here today".

But he had a cough and a fever and "more than anything he has felt run down".

The President was flown to Walter Reed medical centre direct from the White House late on Friday, hours after his Covid-19 diagnosis was confirmed.

There had been fears of Mr Trump's vulnerability to the virus given he is 74-years-old and clinically obese.

Mr Conley told reporters: He added: "As reported yesterday consultation with this group. I recommended we bring the president up to Walter Reed, as a precautionary measure to provide, state of the art monitoring and any care that he may need.

"We are just 72 hours into the diagnosis. Now, the first week of COVID, and a particular day seven to 10 of the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness.

