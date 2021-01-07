Trump cabinet members 'discuss using 25th amendment to remove him from office'

7 January 2021, 04:31

Vice President Mike Pence would take office if Trump were removed
Vice President Mike Pence would take office if Trump were removed. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Members of Donald Trump's cabinet have reportedly held discussions about using the 25th Amendment to the constitution to declare him unfit for office.

According to CNN, a "growing number" of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials are asking whether the provision can be invoked to have Donald Trump removed from office.

Four called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, and two others said the President should be impeached, said CNN.

Invoking the 25th Amendment would require Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet to vote to remove Trump from office due to his inability to "discharge the powers and duties of his office."

Supporters of President Trump attempt to wrestle a barrier away from Capitol Police in Washington
Supporters of President Trump attempt to wrestle a barrier away from Capitol Police in Washington. Picture: PA

US business leaders have also called for the power to be invoked.

Jay Timmons, head of the US National Association of Manufacturers, issued a statement saying: "Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy".

READ MORE: Follow the latest developments LIVE

READ MORE: Twitter bans Donald Trump from posting

Former President George W Bush said the scenes at the US Capitol were a "sickening and heartbreaking sight."

He said he was "appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."

Mitt Romney called the attack on the Capitol an "insurrection" and said Donald Trump "stirred [supporters] to action".

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee Democrats wrote to Mike Pence urging him to invoke the 25th.

"President Trump revealed that he is not mentally sound and is still unable to process and accept the results of the 2020 election," they wrote.

"President Trump’s willingness to incite violence and social unrest to overturn the election results by force clearly meet this standard, so too are his recent tweets, which Twitter has since deleted, saying the election was “stolen” and that today’s riots “are the things and events that happen.”

"For the sake of our democracy, we emphatically urge you to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from power," they concluded.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the US Capitol

US Senate resumes debating GOP challenge to Joe Biden’s election
A police line moves to clear people from the front of a hotel who were violating curfew in Washington

Politicians vow to investigate police after Capitol breach

Electoral College Protests

Trump supporters storm US Capitol as politicians evacuated

Biden

Biden calls on mob to ‘pull back’ and urges restoring decency
Electoral College Protests Trump

Trump tells ‘very special’ protesters to go home

US Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol

In Pictures: Shocking scenes as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

Police have said they will take stricter enforcement measures

Police will 'target' small core of people 'who just will not listen' to Covid rules
LBC's Eddie Mair grilled the Tory MP

'Wales and Scotland acted a month ago, what kept Gavin Williamson?'
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's heartfelt monologue over patriotism and Covid
James O'Brien caller's Brexit theory on why UK has not shut borders during Covid

James O'Brien caller's Brexit theory on why UK has not shut borders during Covid
Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m excluded from Government support

Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m still excluded from Government support
The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'

