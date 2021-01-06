Live

Live updates: Shots fired as Trump supporters storm US Capitol building

6 January 2021, 20:19 | Updated: 6 January 2021, 20:32

Protesters gather inside the US Capitol Building
Protesters gather inside the US Capitol Building. Picture: Getty

By Megan White

Pro-Trump protesters have stormed the US Capitol building as Congress debated the Electoral College vote that gave Joe Biden the presidency.

The crowds breached barricades amid violent clashes between the President's supporters and Washington DC police.

There was confusion in the House chamber as the Capitol doors were locked and debate was suspended.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear.

Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back.

