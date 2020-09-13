France sees record jump of more than 10,000 coronavirus cases

13 September 2020, 14:36

France is grappling with a fresh coronavirus outbreak
France is grappling with a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Daily coronavirus cases in France have topped 10,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, as the country grapples with a second spike. 

Health officials logged 10,561 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours.

It is a rise of more than 1,000 on Friday’s figure, and beats the country’s previous record of 9,843 cases reported on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus deaths in hospitals and nursing homes in France rose by 17 over 24 hours, bringing the total to 30,910. 

Serious cases are also on the rise, with the figures from Saturday reporting 2,432 more people hospitalised, 75 up on Friday. Of these, 417 were admitted to intensive care, a jump of 28.

The fresh outbreak is seeing cases rise in all age groups, but authorities say they are especially high among young people. 

Police and protesters clashed in Paris this weekend
Police and protesters clashed in Paris this weekend. Picture: AP

France is trying to avoid another country-wide lockdown, but the stark latest figures come as French police fired tear gas and arrested more than 250 people in Paris this weekend as "yellow vest" protesters tried to reignite an anti-government movement.

There are now 42 regions identified as "red zones", where stricter mask requirements and gathering restrictions are in force, including Paris, Lyon and most of the Mediterranean coast. 

Organisers of the ongoing Tour de France have banned spectators from starts and finishes of stages which pass through the red zones. 

Elsewhere in Europe, on Sunday the Czech Republic recorded a daily case record for the third day in a row, with 1,541 new infections, while Spain saw its highest jump yet on Thursday with 10,764 new cases. 

All three countries are on the UK’s quarantine list, meaning travellers arriving back from them must self-isolate for 14-days or risk fines.

