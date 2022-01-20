Pope Benedict 'failed to act' in four child sexual abuse cases, report finds

20 January 2022, 14:15

Former Pope Benedict failed to act on child sexual abuse
Former Pope Benedict failed to act on child sexual abuse. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Retired Pope Benedict XVI failed to act over four cases of child abuse, a new German report has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The long-awaited findings on sexual abuse in Germany's Munich diocese faulted the former Pope's handling of four cases during his time as archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s.

Law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW) accused Benedict of "misconduct" after not acting on information he allegedly received, but Pope Benedict, then known as Josef Ratzinger, strongly denies any wrongdoing.

"In a total of four cases, we came to the conclusion that the then-archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger, can be accused of misconduct," said one of the report's authors, Martin Pusch.

Two of those cases involved perpetrators who offended while he was in office and were punished by the judicial system but were kept in pastoral work without express limits on what they were allowed to do.

In a third case, a cleric who had been convicted by a court outside Germany was put into service in the Munich archdiocese and "the circumstances speak for" Ratzinger having known of the priest's previous history, Pusch said.

Read more: Pope says couples who choose pets over having children are 'selfish' and 'lesser'

He added: "In all cases, Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI strictly denies any wrongdoing on his part", stating that the retired pontiff cites largely "lack of knowledge of the facts and a lack of relevance under canon and criminal law".

The report also accused the current archbishop Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a prominent ally of current Pope Francis, of failing to act in two cases of alleged abuse.

Cardinal Marx previously offered Pope Francis his resignation in June 2021, but Pope Francis refused to accept it.

Read more: Miracle story of disabled Tongan man who survived in sea for 28 hours after tsunami

Read more: Boris Johnson and Carrie's baby daughter Romy hit 'quite badly' by Covid

The archdiocese commissioned the report from WSW nearly two years ago, with a mandate to look into abuse between 1945 and 2019 and whether church officials handled allegations correctly.

In 2018, a church-commissioned report concluded that at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy in Germany between 1946 and 2014.

Read more: Arrest over murder of woman, 86, after 'horrific' attack on couple in Derbyshire home

Read more: No 10 accused of blackmail by Tory who urges MPs to report cases to police

More than half of the victims were 13 or younger, and nearly a third served as altar boys.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Holy See would hold off comment until it had read the report in full and could give the contents "careful and detailed examination."

"In reiterating shame and remorse for abuses committed by clerics against minors, the Holy See expresses its closeness to all victims and reaffirms the efforts undertaken to protect minors and ensure safe environments for them," he said in an emailed statement.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Scene of Liberia stampede

At least 29 people die in stampede at religious festival in Liberia

Novak Djokovic is reportedly preparing to sue the Australian government.

Novak Djokovic 'to sue Australian government for £3m' over deportation

Boris Johnson warned Putin over invading Ukraine

'We stand squarely behind Ukraine' in Russia stand-off, Boris Johnson warns Putin

Antony Blinken and Annalena Baerbock

US and European diplomats meet in Berlin to discuss Ukraine situation

Audio footage has been obtained from the final conversation between the Texas synagogue attacker Malik Akram and his younger brother Gulbar, who urged his sibling to surrender.

'Think about your kids': Brother's desperate phone call with Texas synagogue attacker

Russian Sukhoi 30 jet

Russia accuses the West of ‘plotting provocations’ over Ukraine

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Former Pope Benedict criticised over handling of sexual abuse claims

Tina Turner at Wembley

Tina Turner and husband buy £56m estate on shore of Lake Zurich

Anders Breivik

Anders Breivik ‘still dangerous’ and should not be released, court told

An Emirates Boeing 777

Emirates resumes flights to US airports as fears over 5G rollout are eased

Lisala Folau, inset, and the devastation caused by Saturday's tsunami

Miracle story of disabled Tongan man who survived in sea for 28 hours after tsunami

Germany Kruger Obit

Star of war films Hardy Kruger dies aged 93

Royal visit to New Zealand – Day Six

New Zealand PM warns Omicron outbreak is inevitable

Tonga Vocano Eruption

First foreign aid flights arrive in Tonga after huge volcanic eruption

Belarus Russia Military

Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine

Donald Trump

Supreme Court allows release of presidential documents in Capitol investigation

World News

See more World News

South Africa Parliament Fire

Terrorism charge for suspect in South Africa parliament fire

9 days ago

David Sassoli

European Parliament president David Sassoli dies aged 65

9 days ago

Pig Heart Transplant

US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient

9 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Robinson declared himself bankrupt in March last year

Tommy Robinson faces investigation as £2million he owes creditors remains unpaid

9 mins ago

Boris Johnson said he had not seen any evidence of blackmail or intimidation

Boris: 'No evidence of blackmail' after Tory urges MPs to report threats to police

2 hours ago

Freda Walker, right, was killed in her home in Derbyshire.

Murder arrest after ex-Mayor, 88, and wife, 86, attacked in Derbyshire home

4 hours ago

British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.

Two men arrested in Birmingham and Manchester over Texas synagogue siege

7 hours ago

Faces were considered the most attractive when covered by a medical mask

Face masks make people look more attractive, study finds

7 hours ago

Tony Blair has taken aim at Boris Johnson's government

Govt has 'no plan' and 'no ideas' for how to fix UK's future, says Blair

16 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police