Serum Institute: Five killed in fire at world’s largest vaccine manufacturer

21 January 2021, 15:32

Workers wearing protective gear walk away from the fire India's Serum Institute
Workers wearing protective gear walk away from the fire India's Serum Institute. Picture: Getty

By Patrick Grafton-Green

At least five people have been killed in a fire at the world's largest vaccine manufacturer in India.

The blaze at the Serum Institute of India broke out on Thursday afternoon in a building which is under construction.

The company said production of the Covid-19 vaccine would not be affected.

The Serum Institute has been contracted to manufacture a billion doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine.

READ MORE: AstraZeneca vaccine factory in Wrexham saved from flooding

READ MORE: Boris Johnson: 'Too early to say' when Covid lockdown will be lifted

Images showed huge plumes of smoke billowing from the building and dozens of company workers in lab suits leaving the compound as firefighters battled to extinguish the fire.

Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune city in southern Maharashtra state, said five bodies were found in the rubble after the flames were put out.

He said the victims were probably construction workers.

Mr Mohol added that the cause of the fire was not yet known and the extent of damage not immediately clear.

Smoke rises from the blaze at the Serum Institute of India
Smoke rises from the blaze at the Serum Institute of India. Picture: Getty

The Serum Institute's chief executive Adar Poonwala said he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of life.

He said there would be no reduction in vaccine manufacturing.

The company said the fire did not affect facilities making the Covid-19 vaccine or a stockpile of around 50 million doses.

The fire was restricted to a new facility being constructed to increase production of the vaccine and ensure it is better prepared for future pandemics, it added.

The Serum Institute is likely to play a key role in producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for developing nations.

World News

See more World News

Riley June Williams

Woman accused over Pelosi laptop theft freed from jail ahead of court hearing

6 mins ago

Rescuers work at the site of a gold mine that suffered an explosion in Qixia in eastern China's Shandong Province

Reaching trapped China mine workers ‘will take at least 15 days’

1 hour ago

Firemen try to douse a fire at the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, in Pune

Five killed in blaze at Indian producer of Covid-19 vaccine

1 hour ago

UK News

See more UK News

The latest lockdown in England started on January 5

Coronavirus infections may have risen at start of latest lockdown, study shows

4 hours ago

Storm Christoph has caused flooding devastation in parts of England and Wales

When will Storm Christoph end? Five severe weather warnings still in place

4 hours ago

Flooding in North Wales due to heavy rain during Storm Christoph

Storm Christoph: Non-locals driving 'to see the floods' adding to problem, police warn

17 hours ago

Nine Met Police officers have been fined

Nine Met Police officers fined for breaking Covid-19 rules

1 day ago

Transport for London is cracking down on people who refuse to wear face coverings

TfL pledges tougher crackdown on 'selfish minority' breaking Covid rules

1 day ago

Boris Johnson has said he is looking forward to working with Joe Biden

Boris Johnson 'looking forward' to working closely with Joe Biden

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London