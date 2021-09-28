James Bond lookalike dangles from London Eye in daring stunt ahead of premiere

By Emma Soteriou

A man dressed as James Bond has been seen dangling from a pod on the London Eye in a daring stunt ahead of the No Time to Die premiere.

The stunt saw him suspended hundreds of feet above the ground as he climbed up a ladder on the wheel in central London.

It was performed hours before the world premiere of the highly anticipated new film, which will be unveiled at a star-studded premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.

The new Bond film, Daniel Craig's final, premieres tonight. Picture: Alamy

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to attend to celebrate the occasion, along with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

A number of healthcare workers and members of the armed forces will be in the auditorium too, as a thank you for their work during the Covid pandemic.

The man held on to a ladder dangling from one of the pods. Picture: Alamy

Joining them will be the cast behind the film - including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch - as well as screenwriters Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

Singer Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O'Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song, are also expected to attend.

The world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies - the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ - as well as charities supporting past and present members of the UK Special Forces.

The stunt took place on the London Eye. Picture: Alamy

No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig's last outing as the famous secret service agent before he passes the mantle on to someone else.

The 25th instalment of the spy series will mark over 15 years in the role for Craig, with five of the films under his belt.

Many actors have since been rumoured to be taking on the classic British spy role, including Venom star Tom Hardy, Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page and Luther's Idris Elba.

However, the films' producer - Barbara Broccoli - has said the search for Craig's replacement will not take place until 2022.