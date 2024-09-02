Huge explosion outside London's O2 Arena was a 'film stunt gone wrong' arranged by convicted paedophile 'film producer'

A large explosion which took place next to London's o2 Arena over the weekend was a film stunt gone-wrong it's been revealed, with the explosion allegedly orchestrated by a convicted paedophile. Picture: alamy / Met

By Danielle de Wolfe

A large explosion which took place next to London's o2 Arena over the weekend was a 'film stunt gone-wrong' it's been revealed, with the explosion allegedly orchestrated by a convicted paedophile.

The fireball erupted at around 7:50pm on Saturday evening at an open-air yard in Dock Road, Canning Town, and saw smoke billowing over the River Thames as a series of large explosions rung out.

It's now been revealed the initial explosion was part of a "pre-planned filming event" gone-wrong, and saw a police van's roof blown 50ft into the air before the blaze got out of control.

Dubbed 'Project Dover', according to sources, four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the scene following reports from the public.

Shortly after reports of the large initial explosions, London Fire Brigade took to social media to confirm the blaze: “The fire at an open air yard in Silvertown is now under control.

“One van was destroyed by the fire and most of a car and lorry were damaged by the fire. There are currently no reports of any injuries.”

Images posted to social media revealed a large lorry bearing the BBC World News logo was flanked by two police vans in the yard moments before the explosions took place - with a naked actor seen stumbling in front of the vehicles and film crew.

The fire was eventually brought under control at around 9pm, however, in an unexpected twist, it's now reported that the stunt was arranged by a convicted paedophile named Jacky Jhaj.

Following the incident, the BBC confirmed it was not involved in the shoot, with a spokesperson saying: "There is no BBC News involvement in the events of this evening in docklands."

The Thameside shoot starred and was produced by Jacky Jhaj, 38, according to the Daily Mail.

Jhaj, who is on the sex offenders register, was jailed for four years in 2016 after being found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with two 15-year-olds.

It follows accusations that Jhaj posed as a film producer to create a film alongside 200 children and young women as part of a shoot in London's Leicester Square - with few of the young extras aware of his conviction.

It follows accusations that Jhaj posed as a film producer to create a film alongside 200 children and young women as part of a shoot in London's Leicester Square - with few of the young extras aware of his conviction. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Dubbed 'Project Dover', according to sources, four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the scene following reports from the public. Picture: X

It is understood that Jhaj brought in a special effects team from Eastern Europe on Saturday night for what he dubbed a "reshoot".

The set was rigged with "explosives" - some of which reportedly did not fire correctly.

The 'producer' has previously hit the headlines for organising events including a fake movie premiere and a funeral featuring an empty coffin.

According to reports, the cab of the lorry exploded two or three minutes after the initial blast, causing a huge delay in emergency services accessing the scene.

We are aware of reports of explosions being heard in the vicinity of the #O2 in #Greenwich.



This was part of a pre-planned filming event in the Canning Town #E16 area.



There is no risk to the public — Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) August 31, 2024

As reported by the Daily Mail, Jhaj is said to have offered cash incentives to crew, allegedly offering £5,000 instead of their usual £750 fee.

The source reportedly told the paper: "He has apparently got form in terms of setting up fictitious films and things like that, hiding the agenda and his identity from the legitimate and professional businesses and individuals that get booked via a separate production company to carry out the film work.

"Now we think this one was a giant F U to the BBC, the police and the newspapers for outing him for the offences that he was committed or charged with."

A video later posted to Reddit later showed a naked Jhaj walking by as firefighters battled the blaze.

Where is the camera crew? pic.twitter.com/2wo9bi7MOx — Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) August 31, 2024

Newham Council, which manages the Silvertown area where the blaze took place, has now said it will be working with the film company, fire brigade and Greenwich Council to ultimately "understand what led to the incident".

Jhaj, who claims to be a film producer, was arrested on suspicion of breaching a sexual harm prevention order in June of this year.

It followed accusations that he attended a casting session with children, allegedly videoing and photographing them during the incident.

He is now set to go on trial at Isleworth Crown Court on 4 August 2025, after breaching notification requirements and a sexual harm prevention order.