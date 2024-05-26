8 hospitalised due to turbulence on Qatar Airways flight after emergency services treated passengers at Dublin airport

Six passengers and six crew members on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin have been hurt. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Eight passengers have been taken to hospital after a flight from Doha to Dublin experienced turbulence.

Emergency services were at Dublin Airport after 12 people were injured on a flight because of turbulence.

Six passengers and six crew members on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin have been hurt after experiencing turbulence when travelling over Turkey.

In a statement, Dublin Airport said the Qatar Airways flight landed safely as scheduled shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

Emergency services, including ambulances, were seen on the ground around the plane after it landed in the Irish capital.

In an updated statement at 3pm, Dublin Airport said all passengers were assessed for injury before disembarking the plane, and eight were taken to hospital.

"Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 1300 on Sunday," they said.

"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and our fire and rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew (12 total) on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

"All passengers were assessed for injury prior to disembarking the aircraft.

"Eight passengers were subsequently taken to hospital."

"The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff."

Earlier this week, in a different incident, a British man died on a Singapore Airlines flight after extreme turbulence on a Heathrow-Singapore journey.

