12-Year-Old Girl Kills Man And His Dog As Her Dad "Teaches Her To Drive"

Texas Police arrested Tomás Mejía Tol for criminally negligent homicide and endangering a child. Picture: Texas Police

A twelve-year-old girl knocked down and killed a man whilst her dad was attempting to teach her to drive, according to Texas police.

Tomás Mejía Tol was teaching his daughter to drive with a two-year-old in the back seat.

Tomás Mejía Tol's daughter was at the wheel when she hit the accelerator instead of the brake and killed Enrique Vazquez, who was out walking his three dogs at the time.

Mr Vazquez died at the scene, and one of his dogs also later died.

Witnesses reports say that the girl was also breathalysed when police arrived at the scene.

Mejía now faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and endangering a child by allowing a “child to operate a motor vehicle with no driver’s license and no driving experience".

A witness stated, "they did her like she was drunk. We were wondering why they would do that test on her if she’s just like a teenager. She’s not supposed to be drunk or anything.”

Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Unit at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, commented, “this is why you don’t teach a 12-year-old how to drive; much less in a crowded and populated area with a 2-year-old in the car. People don’t think of cars as a deadly weapons”.

He added that the daughter is “also a victim in this case” and that she will receive counselling.

Mejía is due in court on Monday. He faces up to two years in jail for each charge.