1,200 drivers caught speeding on Birmingham Road, three years since crash killed six

1200 drivers caught speeding on Birmingham Road. Picture: PA

By Lindsey Alder

It’s three years today since a serious crash in Birmingham city centre that killed 6 people - and new figures seen by LBC have revealed 1245 drivers have been caught speeding on that road since.

In the early hours of 17th December 2017, 9 cars were involved in the crash on Belgrave Middleway.

It started when an Audi, found to be travelling at around 90 miles per hour in the 40 limit crashed into a taxi.

6 people died - Lucy Davis, Lee Jenkins, Imtiaz Mohammed, Mohammed Fasha, Tauqeer Hussein and Kadir Jenghir.

Every year, including this one, flowers from their loved ones appear on the bridge on the overpass - looking down on where the crash happened.

West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic Tasha Starkey was one of the first on scene – and told us it’s stayed with her ever since:

After excessive speed was found to be a factor in the crash, the families of those in the taxi campaigned for cameras to be put up.

A freedom of information request to West Midlands Police by LBC found that since 17th December 2017, 1245 drivers have been given tickets for driving too fast along that stretch.

There have been 22 more crashes, with 13 people hurt and 1 more killed.

Birmingham City Council have told us putting up the average speed cameras to improve safety on the road was a priority for them - and whilst they're still reviewing the impact, they expect them to have made a difference.