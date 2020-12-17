Exclusive

1,200 drivers caught speeding on Birmingham Road, three years since crash killed six

17 December 2020, 11:15

1200 drivers caught speeding on Birmingham Road
1200 drivers caught speeding on Birmingham Road. Picture: PA

By Lindsey Alder

It’s three years today since a serious crash in Birmingham city centre that killed 6 people - and new figures seen by LBC have revealed 1245 drivers have been caught speeding on that road since.

In the early hours of 17th December 2017, 9 cars were involved in the crash on Belgrave Middleway.

It started when an Audi, found to be travelling at around 90 miles per hour in the 40 limit crashed into a taxi.

6 people died - Lucy Davis, Lee Jenkins, Imtiaz Mohammed, Mohammed Fasha, Tauqeer Hussein and Kadir Jenghir.

Every year, including this one, flowers from their loved ones appear on the bridge on the overpass - looking down on where the crash happened.

West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic Tasha Starkey was one of the first on scene – and told us it’s stayed with her ever since:

After excessive speed was found to be a factor in the crash, the families of those in the taxi campaigned for cameras to be put up.

A freedom of information request to West Midlands Police by LBC found that since 17th December 2017, 1245 drivers have been given tickets for driving too fast along that stretch.

There have been 22 more crashes, with 13 people hurt and 1 more killed.

Birmingham City Council have told us putting up the average speed cameras to improve safety on the road was a priority for them - and whilst they're still reviewing the impact, they expect them to have made a difference.

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC BREAKING

More areas of England plunged into Tier 3 as Matt Hancock warns of rising cases
Macron

French President Macron tests positive for Covid-19

China Moon Probe

Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth carrying Moon rocks

A pair have been arrested following an investigation into an eight year old girl feared abducted

Two arrests in abduction investigation as girl, 8, is found in Bristol
French president Emmanuel Macron is self isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

French president Emmanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus
Priti Patel

Priti Patel: Police will deal with 'egregious' Covid Christmas rule breakers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

What are the Christmas Covid rules for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?

Christmas Covid rules: The guidance for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
LBC explains the rules around the current Christmas rules

Covid 19: What are the current Christmas coronavirus rules?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick challenged the Home Secretary on the pay of the former top adviser

Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over pay rise for Dominic Cummings
'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'
'The Welsh Government has cancelled my Christmas'

'The Welsh Government has cancelled my Christmas'

Ex-Tory MP lambasts PM's "wishy washy" message on Christmas rules

Ex-Tory MP lambasts PM's "wishy washy" message on Christmas rules
Caller with dying husband refuses to abandon Christmas plans

Caller with dying husband refuses to abandon Christmas plans

The caller told James his Covid Christmas concerns

Caller shares his Christmas Covid Qanon woes with James

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London