Exclusive

139 Met officers reinvestigated for rape and sexual abuse after being allowed to keep jobs

2 January 2024, 07:40

139 police officers are being reinvestigated for sexual abuse and rape after being allowed to keep jobs
139 police officers are being reinvestigated for sexual abuse and rape after being allowed to keep jobs. Picture: Alamy
Charlotte Lynch

By Charlotte Lynch

LBC can reveal 139 Metropolitan police officers and staff are being reinvestigated for rape and sexual abuse after they were initially allowed to keep their jobs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Their cases have been reopened as part of a review which was prompted by the conviction of serial rapist David Carrick, who attacked 12 women whilst serving with the force over 17 years.

Some 28 of those are facing more than one allegation, with one officer accused of eight counts of sexual assault. Another is being investigated for three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

It has prompted fresh fears over the number of suspected predators who have been allowed to remain in the force. Last year the Met apologised and admitted PC David Carrick should have been sacked earlier, after it emerged they were aware of allegations against him including rape, assault and harassment from 2002. He remained a serving officer until his arrest in 2021.

The Met now believes it could have missed opportunities to kick out 139 officers and staff accused of rape and sexual abuse, and has reopened their cases under Operation Onyx.

Read more: It will take 'up to three years’ to clear Met of corrupt police officers, says Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

Read more: Rapist cop David Carrick handed 36 life sentences as judge describes 'trail of devastation' suffered by his 12 victims

'Up to three years’ to rid the Met of corrupt police officers says Sir Mark Rowley

Labour’s Shadow Safeguarding Minister Alex Davies-Jones said the figures were “genuinely shocking” and called on the government to speed up the introduction of new powers which will make it easier for rogue officers to be sacked. The measures, announced in August last year, are expected to become law from April.

The MP for Pontypridd said: "Clearly there are a range of issues preventing real change when it comes to tackling the scale of the problem with violence against women and girls within the police service, whether that's cultural issues with vetting, systems, attitudes - the Home Office have a responsibility here and they must do better.

"We need urgent change because women and girls are being let down", she said.

Responding to the findings, the Home Secretary suggested the officers should be removed from the force and said he was "absolutely determined" to ensure the highest standards of policing across the country.

James Cleverly said the "vast, vast majority of British police officers are doing the right thing for the right reasons", but stressed those who's behaviour is "inappropriate" will be ejected from their roles.

Nick Ferrari puts Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on the spot about the future of the Met Police

Mr Cleverly told LBC: "Through the Criminal Justice Bill we are going to give Chief Constables enhanced powers to remove officers like the ones you've described. The bill will give those Chief Constables the ability to really take a proper leadership role and eject bad officers.

"Professionalism in policing and the confidence in the professionalism of policing is absolutely key, and we are determined as a government to make sure we put structures in place to reinforce that."

The Operation Onyx team reviewed previously finalised cases of domestic and sexual abuse allegations made against Metropolitan Police employees between April 2012 - April 2022.

They checked 1,418 officers and 218 staff for missed investigative opportunities, which resulted in 139 live rape and sexual abuse investigations now being dealt with by the Domestic Abuse and Sexual Offences team.

LBC understands the force will give an update in the coming weeks on the progress being made in the investigations, but Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has previously warned the process could take years, with a backlog of more than 300 misconduct cases.

Sir Mark has also expressed his frustration at red tape meaning he cannot sack criminals in his own force without going through a lengthy and bureaucratic disciplinary process.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "Significant steps have been taken to root out the hundreds of officers who have corrupted our integrity as we tackle systemic issues that allowed them to endure. This is the strongest doubling down on standards in 50 years.

"The Commissioner has been entirely open about the work needed, and accountable for the work being done, in order to achieve the aim of increasing trust and raising standards in the Met."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Japan Earthquake

Powerful earthquakes leave at least 30 dead along Japan’s western coast

Harry was stabbed to death just ahead of midnight

'His dinner's still in the oven': Family devastated after teen Harry Pitman killed on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve

At least 30 people have been killed in earthquakes in Japan

At least 30 people dead in Japan earthquake, as rescuers 'battle against time' to free survivors from rubble

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, center, speaks as he visits the construction site of a new airport in Busan, South Korea

South Korean opposition leader stabbed in neck by 'terrorist', in 'serious threat to democracy'

Webley had dated Lotto winner Jane Park

EuroMillions winner Jane Park breaks silence after convicted gunman ex shot dead celebrating Hogmanay at local pub

Small boat crossings have fallen by a third in a boost for the Tories

Rishi Sunak's claim to have cleared asylum backlog branded 'misleading' as thousands still await decision

Hong Kong Jimmy Lai Trial

Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty to sedition and collusion charges

South Korea Politician Attacked

South Korean opposition leader stabbed in the neck by a knife-wielding man

South Korea Politician Attacked

South Korean opposition leader attacked and injured by unidentified man

Small boat crossings have fallen by a third in a boost for the Tories

Small boat crossings fall by a third as government clears asylum backlog in boost for Sunak

Les McCann performs in 2006

Les McCann, innovative jazz musician best known for Compared To What, dies at 88

Part of a commercial facility that collapsed in Kaga, Ishikawa prefecture, in an earthquake

Japan lowers tsunami alerts but warns coast residents of risk after earthquakes

The Pixar logo on a building

Coco actress Ana Ofelia Murguia dies at 90

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Key component of Netanyahu’s polarising judicial overhaul is overturned

Uganda’s Benjamin Kiplagat, front, competes in round one of the men’s 3000m steeplechase during the World Athletic Championships at the Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing, in August 2015

Two arrested over Ugandan Olympic runner’s killing in Kenya, police say

Harry was stabbed to death just ahead of midnight

Boy, 16, stabbed to death at London's Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve minutes before midnight named as Harry Pitman

Latest News

See more Latest News

A building set on fire by a Russian drone attack on the Lviv region

Russia launches record number of drones across Ukraine

Armed police outside Cologne Cathedral

German officials detain fifth suspect over ‘threat to attack Cologne Cathedral’

Webley had dated Lotto winner Jane Park

Gunman who dated EuroMillions winner Jane Park shot dead celebrating Hogmanay at local pub

Fireworks explode around the Berlin TV Tower

Berlin marks New Year with less violence than last year despite 390 arrests

A house damaged by an earthquake in Wajima, Japan

Japan issues tsunami warnings after series of strong earthquakes on west coast

A mother has been arrested in Kensington after disappearing in the US when her two children were found dead

Mother suspected of murdering her children in the US arrested in London after disappearing from Colorado
Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh court jails Nobel Peace Prize winner for violating labour laws

Israeli soldiers at a staging area near the border with Gaza

Israel pulls thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on southern city

Brits could soon use facial recognition instead of passports at airports

Boost for holidaying Brits as new plans emerge to use facial recognition in place of passports for UK arrivals
Paris's Arc de Triomphe is lit up to mark the start of 2024

Olympic host country France sees less disorder on New Year’s Eve

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit