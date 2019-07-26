16 Gang Members Jailed For Running Class A Drugs Through County Lines

The sixteen jailed. Picture: Met Police

Sixteen gang members have been jailed for more than 61 years for running Class A drugs through County Lines across the South East.

What are County Lines?

Criminal exploitation is also known as 'county lines' and is when gangs and organised crime networks groom and exploit children to sell drugs.

Often these children are made to travel across counties, and they use dedicated mobile phone ‘lines’ to supply drugs.

Where did the gang members operate?

The gang members all pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - crack cocaine and heroin.

The group have been jailed as the result of a joint investigation between the Met’s Specialist Crime South and Kent Police’s Operation Raptor.

Between August 2018 and November 2018 officers identified the gang were running the following five County Lines:

Si Line

The Si Line was run from London into Bognor Regis, Sussex.

AJ Line

The AJ line, owned by Thomas, was infrequently operated in towns and villages on the borders of Berkshire, Hampshire and Surrey.

Pepsi Line and Jeezy Line

The Pepsi and Jeezy line ran between London and Medway, Kent.

The gang were also responsible for the sale of crack cocaine and heroin in several parts of South London.

Sixteen gang members have been sentenced to more than 61 years for running Class A drugs through 'county lines' across the South East.

https://t.co/uChq2Xx0Gf pic.twitter.com/8WsyNjnsGM — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 26, 2019

The method of operation in this case is typical of county lines. The line holders managed the lines from London, directing younger members of the gang to ‘cuckoo’ addresses in the Home Counties to conduct sales from.

Officers seized a large quantity of Class A and B drugs, approximately £10,000 cash and a range of suspected stolen goods.

Detective Inspector Anthony Jones from the Met's Specialist Crime South said: "This investigation is the result of months of hard work carried out by my officers in close collaboration with colleagues from Kent Police.

"They all showed exceptional commitment in bringing these 16 offenders to justice."

- Connell Bamgboye was jailed for six years.

- Chris Thomas was jailed for four years and six months.

- Rhys Walcott-Holder was jailed for four years.

- Shemiah Bell was jailed for four years and eight months.

- David Mundle was jailed for five years.

- Kyle Milton was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

- Ryeene Cowan was jailed for seven and a half years.

- Sadjo Diakite was jailed for three years and four months.

- Tife Orawusi was jailed for three years and four months.

- Kayce Leigh was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

- Mohammed Jalloh was jailed for four years and six months.

- Taylor Mackey 24 was jailed for four years.

- Darnell Bailey-King was jailed for three years and six months.

- Tevin Nugent was jailed for four years and six months.

- Robert Allison was jailed for four years.

- Geoffrey Allen was jailed for three years.

One Mother's Harrowing Tale Of Her Son's Involvement In A County Lines Drugs Gang