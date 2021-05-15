17 arrested after mass early-morning brawl in Luton Airport

17 people have been arrested after an early-morning brawl in Luton Airport on Friday. Picture: Social Media

By Kate Buck

A mass brawl inside Luton Airport has resulted in 17 arrests and three hospitalisations.

Video shared on social media showed men punching, kicking and throwing luggage at one another shortly after 8am on Friday morning.

The cause of the fight is not known.

Some of the bystanders tried to break up the footage shows passengers pleading with the men to stop.

The airport has since apologised to those who got caught in the incident.

An airport spokesman said: “We are shocked and saddened by this isolated incident. We take a zero tolerance approach to violence and continue to assist the police with their enquiries.

"We would like to sincerely apologise to any passengers affected.”

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed they are investigating and said: "Police were made aware of a violent disorder at London Luton Airport on Friday (14 May) at 8am.

"Four people were injured, and three were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Subsequently, 17 people were arrested and were taken to police custody for questioning.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online via , quoting reference 52 of 14 May."