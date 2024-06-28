Exclusive

27 Just Stop Oil activists arrested in coordinated raid after group threatened to disrupt summer holidays

28 June 2024, 11:21 | Updated: 28 June 2024, 13:04

Police arrested the activists
Police arrested the activists. Picture: Instagram
Fraser Knight.

By Fraser Knight.

A total of 27 Just Stop Oil activists were arrested in coordinated raids on Friday morning, police have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The arrests took place in London, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Devon, Essex, Manchester, Surrey, Sussex, Norfolk and West Yorkshire on suspicion of planning to disrupt airports this summer.

It comes after six members of the group, some described as being ‘key organisers’ were arrested in Hackney, in east London last night.

They were at an event at Haggerston Community Centre, promoted by Just Stop Oil as: ‘From Roads to Runways – A Just Stop Oil Talk’.

Officers had warned the eco-activists are planning to disrupt airports and holidaymakers over the summer, saying the arrests were made under a section of the Public Order Act which makes it illegal to conspire to disrupt national infrastructure.

One Just Stop Oil source said the arrests were “pathologically evil”.

Read more: Just Stop Oil ‘key’ organisers arrested by Met Police ahead of plans to disrupt airports over summer

Read more: Just Stop Oil activist who targeted Queen's Platinum Jubilee and Pride bailed after 'dirty protest' at Sunak's home

The number, they said, is likely to be higher as there are other members that they “are struggling to reach”.

Home visits are understood to have been made in cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Norwich and Oxford.

Arrests were made under Section 7 of the Public Order Act, which was passed by parliament at the start of 2023, preventing the conspiracy, planning and preparation for certain disruptive activities.

The Just Stop Oil source claimed their house had been raided this morning, saying: “They’re really stepping up. This was co-ordinated and it’s pathologically evil, in my eyes.

"They raided my house looking for someone else that isn’t here, but it’s put me in a really bad mood”.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “We continue to work with airport operators and others to prevent significant disruption.

“Anyone who disrupts the safety and security of an airport can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thousands of customers with HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money have been affected

Thousands of HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money customers hit by payment problems - and it’s payday

Gavin Plumb (l) and Holly Willoughby (r)

Obese security guard admits kidnap and rape chats about Holly Willoughby 'massively regrettable'

Daniel Duffield and Lauren Evans were found dead at home

Final call of TV paramedic made just an hour before he was found dead with girlfriend, as police launch murder probe

A Ryanair Boeing 737-8200 MAX at Palma de Mallorca earlier this month (File Image)

Ryanair Boeing 737 Max plunged 2,000ft in 17 seconds during flight to London Stansted

Jay Slater has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

Police hunting for Jay Slater call in volunteers to help with 'massive search' for missing teen on Saturday

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Jay Slater has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

Ghoulish Jay Slater tourists take jeep trips to house where teen vanished as mother calls in TikTok sleuths to help

Landry Nguemo

Former Celtic footballer dies aged 38, as 'shocked and saddened' club pays tribute

The fire broke out in a block of flats in North Woolwich, east London

Five taken to hospital as fire rips through 10th floor flat in east London tower block

Jay Slater's mother has withdrawn some of the fundraiser money to fly friends to Tenerife

Jay Slater fundraiser reaches £40k as mother takes out money to fly friends to Tenerife to join desperate search

Exclusive
Gillian Keegan warned that Labour were only thinking about Eton with their private school tax plan

'They have one private school in mind - Eton': Education Sec says Labour 'putting politics above pupils' with tax raid

Oh my word, what a choice Americans have in November: Jon Sopel's blistering take on the US Presidential debate

Oh my word, what a choice Americans have in November: Jon Sopel's blistering take on the US Presidential debate

The economy performed slightly better than expected in early 2024

Economy grew more than first estimated in early 2024, in 'boost to next Prime Minister'

Joe Biden and Donald Trump debated last night

Calls for Joe Biden to quit after disastrous TV debate with Donald Trump, with performance labelled 'Defcon 1'

Reform UK said those making "unacceptable comments" will no longer be part of Mr Farage's campaign

Nigel Farage confirms Reform UK activists caught making 'unacceptable' comments will be dropped from campaign

Live
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to party supporters in Bollington, Cheshire, while on the General Election campaign trail

General Election LIVE: Leaders make final push with less than one week to go

Latest News

See more Latest News

x

From denying Stormy Daniels affair to arguing about golf: Key moments from Biden vs Trump debate
'Alarmingly high' level of the E.coli bacteria found in the River Thames just before Henley Regatta

'Alarmingly high' levels of E.coli found in River Thames just days before Henley regatta

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate

Biden freezes in fiery TV debate as Trump vows to end war in Ukraine as President-elect but ‘not on Putin's terms’
Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate

As it happened: Joe Biden and Donald Trump clash in first debate of Presidential campaign

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will go head-to-head tonight

What to expect in tonight's crucial TV debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Rory Stewart joined LBC's Iain Dale to take your calls

Rishi Sunak called the election because he wants to ‘get out of government’, Rory Stewart suggests
Easyjet apologised for the disruption

EasyJet cancel flights to summer holiday hotspots last minute affecting hundreds of passengers
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage ‘dismayed’ after Reform UK canvasser ‘filmed calling Rishi Sunak f*****g p**i’
Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
It follows JSO's latest stunt at Stansted Airport

Just Stop Oil ‘key’ organisers arrested by Met Police ahead of plans to disrupt airports over summer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children
Princess Anne is 'recovering slowly' after her injury on Sunday, her husband has said.

Princess Anne will leave hospital ‘when she’s ready’ husband says, as he gives update on her condition
Queen Camilla and pupils at Christ Church CofE Primary School celebrate the literary festival

Queen of the Class: Camilla tells young readers 'you're going to be stars' on primary school visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit