Just Stop Oil ‘key’ organisers arrested by Met Police ahead of plans to disrupt airports over summer

It follows JSO's latest stunt at Stansted Airport. Picture: JSO/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The Metropolitan Police has arrested 'key organisers' from Just Stop Oil ahead of alleged plans to disrupt thousands of holidaymakers by protesting at airports over summer.

Last week it was reported that the eco-mob were planning a "sustained period of action" in a bid to disrupts Brits' summer holidays.

The group has been planning preparing to turn its attention to airports as part of a major wave of travel disruption affecting family holidays.

The activist's most recent stunt saw two protestors douse private jets at Stansted Airport with orange paint on Thursday.

It's the same location where Taylor Swift's private jet is being held during the UK leg of her Eras World Tour.

It comes after LBC analysis uncovered that only four Just Stop Oil protesters have served prison time after being sentenced for blocking roads and defacing national monuments.

Tonight, the Metropolitan Police said a number of "key organisers" had been arrested at a community centre in east London over an alleged conspiracy to disrupt national infrastructure.

JSO protesters spray a private jet at Stansted Airport. Picture: JSO

A spokesperson for the Met said: "We know Just Stop Oil plan to disrupt airports and thousands of holidaymakers this summer.

"Tonight our officers made six arrests during an event at an east London community centre."

They continued: "We believe some of those in custody are key organisers for Just Stop Oil.

"All the arrests were under a section of the Public Order Act which makes it illegal to conspire to disrupt national infrastructure.

"We continue to work with airport operators and others to prevent significant disruption.

"Anyone who disrupts the safety and security of an airport can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly."

Yvette Cooper calls Just Stop Oil 'idiots'

Members of the climate action group have been arrested a total of 3,122 times since it was founded in February 2022, according to data obtained by LBC.

But just 0.1% have served time behind bars after being sentenced for their crimes, leading to calls for the next government to further clamp down on the activists.

It comes after a source told The Times: “This is just another way of us taking action in the theatres of life we exist in because we’re not politicians.

“Private jets are obviously mental for emissions and most people would agree they need to stop.

"It’s a wake-up call for government that we need big radical changes. If this incoming government doesn’t get us on war footing then we’re not going to have anywhere to fly to,” they added.