Just Stop Oil ‘key’ organisers arrested by Met Police ahead of plans to disrupt airports over summer

27 June 2024, 20:32 | Updated: 27 June 2024, 20:48

It follows JSO's latest stunt at Stansted Airport
It follows JSO's latest stunt at Stansted Airport. Picture: JSO/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Metropolitan Police has arrested 'key organisers' from Just Stop Oil ahead of alleged plans to disrupt thousands of holidaymakers by protesting at airports over summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last week it was reported that the eco-mob were planning a "sustained period of action" in a bid to disrupts Brits' summer holidays.

The group has been planning preparing to turn its attention to airports as part of a major wave of travel disruption affecting family holidays.

The activist's most recent stunt saw two protestors douse private jets at Stansted Airport with orange paint on Thursday.

It's the same location where Taylor Swift's private jet is being held during the UK leg of her Eras World Tour.

It comes after LBC analysis uncovered that only four Just Stop Oil protesters have served prison time after being sentenced for blocking roads and defacing national monuments.

Tonight, the Metropolitan Police said a number of "key organisers" had been arrested at a community centre in east London over an alleged conspiracy to disrupt national infrastructure.

JSO protesters spray a private jet at Stansted Airport
JSO protesters spray a private jet at Stansted Airport. Picture: JSO

A spokesperson for the Met said: "We know Just Stop Oil plan to disrupt airports and thousands of holidaymakers this summer.

"Tonight our officers made six arrests during an event at an east London community centre."

Read More: Just Stop Oil activist who targeted Queen's Platinum Jubilee and Pride bailed after 'dirty protest' at Sunak's home

Read More: Starmer says 'pathetic' eco mob 'needs to feel the full force of the law' as two charged for private jet stunt

They continued: "We believe some of those in custody are key organisers for Just Stop Oil.

"All the arrests were under a section of the Public Order Act which makes it illegal to conspire to disrupt national infrastructure.

"We continue to work with airport operators and others to prevent significant disruption.

"Anyone who disrupts the safety and security of an airport can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly."

Yvette Cooper calls Just Stop Oil 'idiots'

Members of the climate action group have been arrested a total of 3,122 times since it was founded in February 2022, according to data obtained by LBC.

But just 0.1% have served time behind bars after being sentenced for their crimes, leading to calls for the next government to further clamp down on the activists.

It comes after a source told The Times: “This is just another way of us taking action in the theatres of life we exist in because we’re not politicians.

“Private jets are obviously mental for emissions and most people would agree they need to stop.

"It’s a wake-up call for government that we need big radical changes. If this incoming government doesn’t get us on war footing then we’re not going to have anywhere to fly to,” they added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour

The 101-year-old was dragged in the tube door after her jacket was trapped in a Tube door

101-year-old woman among two injured after being caught and dragged by Tube doors

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have welcomed their third child, a baby boy.

Phil Foden welcomes third child with girlfriend Rebecca Cooke ahead of England's clash with Slovakia at Euro 2024

The Tories' latest election attack ad sparked a row

Starmer accuses Tories of ‘desperate' tactics over shock election attack ad of family with their hands up

Daniel Duffield shared 'date night' posts online in the weeks before their bodies were found.

TV star paramedic, 24, and girlfriend shared romantic 'date night' snaps just days before they were found dead

400,000 households face 'very large' increases to their mortgage repayments

Three million UK households face rise in mortgage payments rise in next two years

A serving Met officer has been charged after allegedly stealing from a man who collapsed and died.

Met officer charged after ‘stealing money from body of dead man’

The FBI has increased its reward for fugitive cryptoqueen Ruja Ignatova

FBI offers $5m reward for most wanted fugitive 'Cryptoqueen' Ruja Ignatova

Jay Slater may never be found in the 'immense' mountain wilderness, police fear

Jay Slater 'unlikely to have survived' in 'immense' mountain wilderness of Tenerife, police fear

Labour has received backing from a host of stars in a letter calling for the end of the 'political chaos of the last few years'.

Luvvies for Labour! Billy Nighy and Imelda Staunton among stars to throw their weight behind Starmer ahead of election

One person in England has died amid an ongoing E.coli outbreak.

E.coli outbreak claims first victim in England after at least 122 hospitalised

Marilyn Monroe's LA home has been saved from demolition

Marilyn Monroe's iconic home saved from demolition after wealthy neighbours tried to knock it down

Gavin Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap Holly Willoughby

Man accused of Holly Willoughby kidnap plot too ‘overweight’ to get over wall at her home, court hears

Gavin Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap Holly Willoughby

Undercover officer tells court of ‘imminent threat’ to Holly Willoughby after accused Gavin Plumb sent him chloroform pic
Exclusive
Reverend Dr Beatrice Brandon is an exorcist

Conservative General Election candidate is 'qualified exorcist' who seeks to 'set people free of fear and false belief'

Daniel Duffield was found dead alongside a woman, believed to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans

Reality TV star, 24, dead alongside woman’s body as police launch murder probe

Latest News

See more Latest News

Only twelve people were rescued from the ship, which police believe had around 70 people on board

Iraqi girl, 16, ‘strangled to death while being raped in front of her mother on sinking migrant boat’
The number of police officers accused of placing bets on election has grown

Number of police officers accused of placing bets on election grows to seven, as Met gives update on investigation
Houses of Parliament

'Labour Party member' arrested over Westminster honeytrap sexting scandal released on bail

Nick Ferrari pressed Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson regarding trans women and bathrooms.

'So which lavatory would they actually use?': Nick Ferrari presses shadow minister on trans women and public toilets
The fan hurling towards Ronaldo

Shocking moment fan flies feet-first at Cristiano Ronaldo from stands, as hero security guard steps in
Detective who probed Nicola Bulley criticises Spanish police over Jay Slater search

Nicola Bulley cop slams Spanish police over Jay Slater search as he warns he'll release images of men seen with teen
Postal minister Kevin Hollinrake has said a future Tory government could intervene in the deal for Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky to take over the Royal Mail.

'Not a done deal': Minister says Royal Mail sale to foreign owner may not take place

Lee MacDonald shared the health update with fans on social media

Grange Hill actor Lee MacDonald, 56, reveals cancer diagnosis as he issues warning to fans

The fire broke out on Elmsleigh Road

Major update after fire rips through block of flats, sending huge plume of smoke into sky visible for miles
The attack took place in Leytonstone High Road station

Woman punched in the face by man in unexplained attack at east London station, as police hunt attacker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children
Princess Anne is 'recovering slowly' after her injury on Sunday, her husband has said.

Princess Anne will leave hospital ‘when she’s ready’ husband says, as he gives update on her condition
Queen Camilla and pupils at Christ Church CofE Primary School celebrate the literary festival

Queen of the Class: Camilla tells young readers 'you're going to be stars' on primary school visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit