Leicester City take home FA Cup as 21,000 football fans descend on Wembley

Football fans have flocked to Wembley for the FA Cup Final. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Leicester City have won the FA Cup Final in front of 21,000 football fans who descended on Wembley Stadium as part of a Government Covid test event.

The match between Chelsea and Leicester City has been used as part of a Government test pilot event to see how mass events can be held safely as the country eases out of Covid-19 lockdown.

Everyone in attendance was required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test before travelling to the London stadium.

This had to be proven with either a text message or an email proving they did not test positive for the virus.

The stadium is running at just a quarter of its normal capacity of 90,000.

As fans flocked to the stadium, red banners reading 'It's great to be back' lined Wembley Way.

What an incredible #FACupFinal victory, @LCFC!



Congratulations to Leicester and @ChelseaFC on a great match, and to all the fans at Wembley for creating a fantastic atmosphere 👏 pic.twitter.com/GKiGnlAu71 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 15, 2021

The Duke of Cambridge will be among those in attendance today, including 6,250 fans from each side, as well as key workers and local residents.

It comes after the Government ran a number of pilot club nights, with party goers in Liverpool packing a dancefloor in the UK as part of a Covid pilot event last month.

It also comes as people are being urged to "think twice" if they're planning to stay with friends and family next week in areas of England where the Indian variant of coronavirus has been found.

The army is being sent to parts of the north west to help with testing.

There will also be "targeted new activity" in Bolton and Blackburn to accelerate the vaccine rollout, Boris Johnson said at a press conference last night.

Surge testing is under way in the region where cases involving the Indian variant of coronavirus are on the increase.

The "variant of concern" has been detected in Bolton, Greater Manchester, as well as in Blackburn, Lancashire, and Sefton in Merseyside, which have all seen rates rise rapidly.

The Prime Minister said at a press conference yesterday: "I do not believe that we need, on the present evidence, to delay our road map and we will proceed with our plan to move to step three in England from Monday."

Mr Johnson announced that the rollout of second doses for over 50s and the clinically vulnerable will accelerate in England.

The government is trying to clamp down on the spread of the "variant of concern" that was first found in India.