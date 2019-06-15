Three Killed In 24 Hours Of London Violence

Police outside Clapham North tube station. Picture: PA

Police in London have opened a third murder investigation in less than 24 hours after a man died after being found stabbed in Tower Hamlets this afternoon, and two teenagers were killed in separate knife and gun attacks Friday afternoon.

Police have arrested 14 people after three people died and three others injured in five separate attacks across London in 24 hours.

Two teenagers were killed within minutes of each other in different parts of the capital whilst a man was stabbed to death hours later.

Three other men were also stabbed in a separate incident after reports of a fight.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "I am sickened to hear that two young lives have been ended within minutes of each other in Wandsworth and Greenwich.

"Our overstretched police are working around the clock to keep Londoners safe. They need our support to end this scourge of violence.

"Anybody who has information about what happened either in Wandsworth or Greenwich should do the right thing and call the police."

A forensic tent at the scene in Tower Hamlets, East London after a man suffered stab injuries this afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: PA

Emergency services were first called to an address in Wandsworth in south-west London at 4:42pm on Friday, where an 18-year-old died after being found stabbed.

Minutes later at 4:54pm, armed police responded to reports of a shooting in Greenwich, in which a 19-year-old was found with 'critical injuries' but died shortly later.

In the third incident, police were called to Bedford Road near Clapham North Tube station at 3:22am on Saturday morning to reports of a fight, where three men were found with stab and slash injuries.

At 4am police were called by the ambulance service after an altercation at a pub in Brixton, where two men were injured.

Police officers later attended reports of an injured man in Tower Hamlets just before 2pm, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deaths take the total number of murders in London in 2019 to 56.