2.4 million Covid-19 vaccination jabs given in UK as PM warns of 'perilous moment'

Vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed that 2.4 million doses of the drugs have now been given in the UK. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

2 million people have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose, as Boris Johnson warned this is a "perilous moment" for the UK.

Vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed that 2.4 million doses of the drugs have now been given in the UK.

This includes 400,000 second doses of a vaccine - meaning 400,000 have finished their full course of treatment.

Boris Johnson also confirmed the figure, during a visit to a vaccine centre in Ashton Gate stadium, Bristol, earlier today.

The Prime Minister told reporters: "As I speak to you today we've done about two million people, maybe a bit more.

"We're at about 2.4 million jabs all in across the whole of the UK."

Mr Johnson also stressed that "now is the moment for maximum vigilance" amid increasing calls for tougher lockdown restrictions.

Speaking to reporters, he said stricter lockdown measures may be needed "if we feel that things are not being properly observed".

It comes as Professor Chris Whitty warned the UK has not yet hit the peak of the current wave of Covid-19 infections, with the next few weeks being "the worst" of the pandemic for the NHS.

Boris Johnson warned the public against "false complacency" because the vaccine is being administered, said rules need to be enforced in supermarkets and that people must "avoid mingling too much" after getting takeaway drinks.

The Prime Minister told reporters: "I think what (Professor) Chris Whitty had to say this morning was absolutely right. This is a very perilous moment because everybody can sense that the vaccine is coming in and they can see that the UK is vaccinating large numbers of those that need it most.

"My worry is, and Chris's worry is, that this is the moment when that degree of false confidence, false complacency, and that when you look at what has happened in the NHS that complacency is not merited.

"More important than us just pushing out new rules, people have got to follow the guidance.

"In supermarkets, people need to be keeping their differences, making sure that they're wearing masks, doing the right thing.

"We need to enforce the rules in supermarkets. When people are getting takeaway drinks, in cafes, then they need to avoid spreading the disease there, avoid mingling too much."

There are now three vaccines available in the UK, one made by Pfizer and BioNTech, another by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and a third by Moderna.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccines which are already being administered to the UK population.

The government has ordered a total of 17 million doses, however supplies "will begin to be delivered to the UK from Spring once Moderna expands its production capability."

